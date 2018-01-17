Carrie Coon pregnant with first child: 'It's true!'

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Carrie Coon is going to be a first-time mom.

The 36-year-old actress is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband and The Post co-star Tracy Letts, according to Us Weekly.

Coon quietly debuted her baby bump at the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards on Jan. 11, but didn't confirm her pregnancy until Tuesday.

"It's true!" she tweeted alongside a headline about the news.

Coon and Letts, a 52-year-old actor and playwright, married in September 2013 after appearing together in a Broadway production of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

"Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? changed my entire life: I met my husband there, and it meant I was able to transition to a larger agency which opened up some opportunities in TV and film," the actress said in an interview with Harper's Bazaar in September.

Coon is known for playing Nora Durst in The Leftovers and Gloria Burgle in Fargo Season 3. She will next star in the movie Widows with Viola Davis, Elizabeth Debicki, Michelle Rodriguez and Cynthia Erivo.