Chrissy Teigen offers $100K in support of McKayla Maroney

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Chrissy Teigen is offering up $100,000 in support of Olympic gold medalist McKayla Maroney.

The 32-year-old model said in a tweet Tuesday that she'd be "honored" to handle a $100,000 penalty if Maroney, 22, chose to break a non-disclosure agreement and speak at former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar's sentencing.

"The entire principle of this should be fought - an NDA to stay quiet about this serial monster with over 140 accusers, but I would be absolutely honored to pay this fine for you, McKayla," she wrote.

Parks and Recreation creator Mike Schur and actress Kristen Bell also offered to help pay the fine.

"I'll split it with you," Schur tweeted before Bell chimed in, "I'll 1/3 with you guys."

Maroney, who publicly accused Nassar of sexual abuse in October, had signed a non-disclosure agreement as part of a $1.25 million settlement in 2016. She thanked Teigen for her "generosity" in a statement through her attorney Tuesday.

"I'm not on social media right now, but I wish I was for this! I'm shocked by your generosity, and I just want you to know how much hope your words bring to all of us!" the retired gymnast said, according to Us Weekly.

"Thank you Chrissy, you're so inspiring, and things are starting to change because of people like you! Just saying that was worth the decision to speak up regardless of a fine," she added.

Nassar, who is accused of molesting over 140 former patients, pleaded guilty in November to sexually assaulting 10 girls under the guise of medical treatment. His sentencing began Tuesday and is expected to run until Friday.

ABC News reported Wednesday that USA Gymnastics revoked the fine for Maroney after Teigen offered to pay. The organization said it "encourages McKayla and anyone who has been abused to speak out."