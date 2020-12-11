Hill Air Force Base, Utah, announced a successful short-notice exercise of quick launches by its F35A fighter planes. Photo by Todd Cromar/U.S. Air Force

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Hill Air Force Base, Utah, demonstrated its short-notice capability of F-35A fighter planes, with "nearly instantaneous" launches, the Air Force announced.

A base exercise last week involved interception of two civilian aircraft over the Utah Test and Training Range of the base in a quick-alert action.

It was the first time the fighter wings of the base executed the exercise since F-35As started arriving in 2015.

The base now houses 78 F-35As, the last arriving in December 2019.

"The exercise tested the ability of the active duty 388th and Reserve 419th Fighter Wings to perform nearly instantaneous launches from Hill Air Force Base in case of emergencies," a statement from the base on Thursday said.

It added that the 75th Air Base Wing and Utah's Civil Air Patrol, which typically operates aircraft most often encountered on intercept missions, were involved in the exercise.

"Because of CAP's participation, we were able to perform training that we don't normally get," said Lt. Col. Nicholas Edwards of the 388th Fighter Wing.

"We practiced low and slow visual identifications and comm-out/comm-in [in-flight communications] maneuvers that will aid in the defense of the local area if that is ever required. It's the most realistic type of training we can get for this mission," Edwards said.

"This is one of those missions you never want to be called for, but if it ever happens, it's good to know we are ready," he added.