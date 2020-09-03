Airmen deployed to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, raise their right hands during an enlistment ceremony as they transferred into the Space Force Monday. Photo by Kayla White/U.S. Air Force

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Twenty enlisted and commissioned military members officially joined the U.S. Space Force during enlistment and oath of office ceremonies this week at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

The ceremonies, which took place at sunset Monday at the base's Silent Sentry compound, transferred Space Operations officers and Airmen in space career fields to the newly-created military branch, according to the Space Force.

"This group is making history," U.S. Air Force Col. Todd Benson, director of Space Forces for U.S. Air Forces Central Command, said. "Those participating in today's ceremony are not only joining our nation's newest service, they are joining this service while deployed in defense of our nation. In other words, they are the first members of the United States Space Force to be deployed in support of combat operations."

At future ceremonies the service will induct professionals from career fields like acquisition, intelligence, engineering and cyber.

Senior Airman Aron Franks, who participated in the ceremony, said he is looking forward to watching technology and tactics evolve in the service.

"It's rewarding when you get to see how your efforts are being processed or applied to the overall fight, to see our piece of the puzzle," he said.

This summer, the Space Force, which Congress created in December, issued detailed guidance on the configuration of its uniform, published its first capstone doctrine and realigned its administrative structure.