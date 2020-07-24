CMSgt. Boston Alexander furls the flag as Col. James Smith relinquishes command of the U.S. Air Force 50th Space Wing on Friday, part of the realignment ceremony of the U.S. Space Force. Screenshot courtesy of U.S. Space Force

July 24 (UPI) -- The U.S. Space Force began a transition to a field organizational structure on Friday, holding a virtual ceremony to announce the administrative realignment.

The Space Force, founded in December 2019, is the space warfare branch of the U.S. Armed Forces. Friday's announced changes are its first realignment actions "into the new service's flatter field organization structure," the Space Force said in a statement.

In a prerecorded ceremony at Peterson Air Force Base, Colo., officials said three echelons of command will be established -- field command, delta or garrison depending on focus, and squadron.

Three space wings and eight lower echelon commands were also inactivated and replaced with a Space Training and Readiness Delta Provisional, two garrison commands and eight mission deltas.

The STAR Delta Provisional will serve as the interim authority for education, training and evaluation units, and evolve to an eventual field command to be called STARCOM. The Delta Provisional will be led by Col. Pete Flores, the branch also announced.

"Today we take action, an important and significant step, towards the development of a 21st century service purpose-built to achieve speed, agility, and unity of effort," Gen. John "Jay" Raymond, chief of space operations, said at the ceremony.

The 21st Space Wing at Peterson Air Force Base, Colo.,and the 50th Space Wing at Schriever Air Force Base, Colo., were inactivated in favor of a unified command, with the Peterson-Schriever Garrison being activated.

The new garrison will be responsible for Thule Air Base, Greenland; Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station, Colo.; Kaena Point Air Force Station, Hawaii, and New Boston Air Force Station, N.H.

Additionally, the 460th Space Wing, Buckley Air Force Base, Colo., was inactivated, and the Buckley Garrison was activated. The garrison will be responsible for installation support to Cape Cod Air Force Station, Mass.; Cavalier Air Force Station, N.D., and Clear Air force Station, Alaska.

