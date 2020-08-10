Chief of Space Operations at US Space Force General John Raymond testifies before a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., in May. Pool photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The U.S. Space Force published Monday its first capstone doctrine, Spacepower, eight months after its creation, outlining what the new military branch calls a guidepost for its mission.

The doctrine "elevates spacepower as a distinct formulation of military power on par with landpower, seapower, airpower and cyberpower," according to the Space Capstone Publication, called Spacepower.

Advertisement

"One of the principles of an independent service is the creation of doctrine," Gen. Jay Raymond, chief of space operations at U.S. Space Force, said in a statement.

"The Space Capstone Publication explains why spacepower is a vital element of U.S. prosperity and security -- now and in the future -- and guides its employment in multidomain operations. As the USSF continues to grow and mature, we will continue to evolve our doctrine to stay on the cutting edge of defending our interests in space."

RELATED SpaceX plans new attempt at 10th Starlink launch

According to the statement, space was once regarded as a "benign domain," for exploration of the cosmos, but that has changed.

"Humankind has changed, and our potential adversaries' actions have significantly increased the likelihood of warfare in the space domain," the doctrine said.

"Agility, innovation, and boldness have always been the touchstone of military space forces," Raymond wrote in the doctrine's forward. "Today, we must harness these traits to pioneer a new service and a new professional body of knowledge."

RELATED NASA overcame pandemic obstacles for Mars rover launch Thursday

Raymond added that given that the doctrine is in its early stages and will evolve as it is tested over time.

President Donald Trump signed a $738 billion defense bill into law in December establishing the Space Force in a compromise with Democrats, who signed off on the Space Force in exchange for the bill also including granting federal employees 12 weeks of paid parental leave.

Last month, the Space Force announced administration realignments to unify command, including inactivating three space wings and eight lower echelon commands, and then activating Space Training and Readiness Delta Provisional, two garrison commands and eight mission deltas.

RELATED Excitement grows at NASA as Mars launch approaches

The Space Force also unveiled its official logo and motto last month, "Semper Supra," or "Always Above."