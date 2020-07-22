The United States Space Force on Wednesday unveiled its official logo. Illustration by Staff Sgt. James Richardson/U.S. Space Force

July 22 (UPI) -- The 7-month-old U.S. Space Force revealed its official logo and motto, "Semper Supra," or "Always Above," in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

The logo features a stylized Greek delta design, and although it has been compared to the emblem of Star Trek's Starfleet Academy, Space Force officials have noted the delta sign has been used by the U.S. Air Force since 1942.

It includes an outer border signifying "defense and protection from all adversaries," officials said, and two spires with the delta sign signifying a rocket launch.

The logo was created by GSD&M, the Austin, Texas, advertising agency contracted to create recruiting and branding advertising for the Space Force.

An early version of the logo was seen on a U.S. Space Force flag unveiled at the White House in May.

The motto is in the tradition of two U.S. service branches, "Semper Fidelis," or "Always Faithful," of the Marine Corps, and "Semper Paratus," or "Always Ready," of the Coast Guard.