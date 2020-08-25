Aug. 25 (UPI) -- The aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson departed Bremerton, Wash., on Sunday to begin sea trials following a 17-month maintenance period, the Navy announced.

The sea trials are the final phase in the ship's docking period at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility. Once the trials are complete, the vessel will head to San Diego, its new home port, the Navy said.

Once in San Diego, it will start training and integration of air wings and surface forces ahead of the Navy's first F-35C deployment in 2021.

In February 2019, General Dynamics was awarded a $34.3 million contract for repair and alteration of the Vinson during the maintenance period.

While docked in Bremerton, the Vinson underwent a complete restoration and system retrofit to accommodate F-35C Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter mission capabilities.

The carrier also received upgrades to combat systems, electrical systems and crew living spaces, as well as maintenance on the ship's hull, rudders and shafts.

"I am proud of all of the hard work and dedication shown by the entire crew throughout the DPIA -- and particularly with the added challenges we faced during this pandemic," Capt. Matthew Paradise, Vinson's commanding officer, said in a statement.

"Also, a huge thank you to our family and friends; because our success was, in large part, due to their unwavering support," Paradise said. "We just couldn't have done this without them."

