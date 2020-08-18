Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The Arleigh Burke-class Aegis missile destroyer USS Mustin sailed through the Taiwan Strait Tuesday after completing exercises in the East China Sea.

Taiwan and China dispatched ships to monitor the passage, with China sending a type 052D guided missile destroyer and Taiwan dispatching a Cheng Kung class guided-missile frigate, Taiwan English News reported.

According to the Navy, the Mustin began joint exercises with Japan's JS Suzutsuk in the East China Saturday and completed them Monday.

The Navy has participated in several joint training exercises with Japan this year.

Previous operations this year include USS America (LHA 6) with JS Kunisaki in January; four Destroyer Squadron 15 ships with JS Suzunami and Sawagiri in February; USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) with JS Terazuki in April and again with JS Kashima and Shimayuki in June; the USS Reagan Carrier Strike Group with JS Teruzuki during a trilateral exercise in July; and a mine countermeasure exercise involving USS Pioneer (MCM 9), USS Patriot (MCM 7), and JS Uraga and Bungo also in July.

"We share an enduring commitment to international rules-based order," said Cmdr. Todd Penrod, commanding officer of the ship. "Our alliance remains strong, thanks to the close and consistent engagements through integrated operations such as these, which reinforce international norms and stability, DS 15 reported of the East China Sea exercises."

TODAY, the #USNavy destroyer #USSMustin (DDG 89) conducted a transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrating the U.S. commitment to a #FreeAndOpenIndoPacific. Mustin is forward-deployed to the @US7thFleet supporting security and stability in the region. pic.twitter.com/87ocmArM2G— U.S. Navy (@USNavy) August 18, 2020