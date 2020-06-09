June 9 (UPI) -- The USS Nimitz and elements of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group has deployed from San Diego, the Navy announced, including a series of exercises and quarantine to prevent spread of COVID-19.

Two sailors on the Nimitz tested positive for COVID-19 at the beginning of April, ahead of a composite training unit exercise, or COMPTUEX. According to the Navy, the carrier strike group's crew completed a 14-day quarantine ashore and were tested for COVID-19 prior to getting underway with their respective units.

Before it deployed on Monday, the strike group completed a composite training unit exercise designed to fully integrate units of a carrier strike group and test its ability to carry out sustained combat operations from sea.

This included simulated and live events including air warfare, strait transits and responses to surface and subsurface contacts and electronic attacks.

"The carrier strike group team is trained and ready," Rear Adm. Jim Kirk, commander of CSG 11, said in a press release on Monday. "The men and women of Carrier Strike Group 11 have demonstrated exceptional tactical and technical expertise, teamwork, and toughness. We are honored to answer the call and operate forward."

Sailors on board the Nimitz completed a 27-day fast cruise on the ship, which included the 14-day testing and isolation period.

Sailors wore face coverings, practiced social distancing, minimized meetings and gatherings and thoroughly cleaned spaces multiple times a day -- and will continue those mitigation measures, the Navy said.

"Learning to operate in this COVID environment has not been easy, but the Nimitz crew has demonstrated their adaptability and resiliency in overcoming the challenges and have remained focused on maintaining readiness," said Capt. Max Clark, commanding officer.

"I couldn't be more proud of the team in being ready to deploy on time and mission ready to answer any call," Clark said.

The Nimitz, which left its home port in Bremerton, Wash., in April, was last deployed in 2017.