An F/A-18F Super Hornet assigned to the Checkmates of Strike Fighter Attack Squadron (VFA) 211 is launched off the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt in 2014. Photo by Anthony N. Hilkowski/U.S. Navy

June 18 (UPI) -- A pilot and a weapons officer have been recovered and are in good condition after an F/A-18F Super Hornet crashed in the Philippine Sea on Thursday.

The crash occurred while the Super Hornet assigned to Carrier Air Wing 11 on the USS Theodore Roosevelt, was conducting routine pilot proficiency training, the Navy said Thursday.

"The incident is currently under investigation. Both aviators were assessed by the medical team on board Theodore Roosevelt and are in good condition," said a statement from the Navy.

The Navy did not confirm which squadron the fighter was assigned to, but the only squadron on the carrier that carries the two-seat F variant is the "Black Knights" of Strike Fighter Squadron 154 from Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif.

The Roosevelt is underway in the Phillippine Sea. It returned to sea on June 4, after being docked in Guam for more than two months to address a COVID-19 outbreak onboard.

The outbreak infected more than 1,200 of its crew of 4,800 crew members and killed one sailor.