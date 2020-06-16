Aviation Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Jasmine Mojica, from Lawndale, Calif., directs an F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the "Knighthawks" of Strike Fighter Squadron 136, on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in the Atlantic Ocean in May. Photo by Kelsey Trinh/U.S. Navy

June 16 (UPI) -- The Nimitz-class carrier USS Harry S. Truman returned to its home port in Norfolk, Va., Tuesday, marking the end of a deployment that began in November.

The Truman returned from deployment in March after operating in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet, and then remained underway in the Western Atlantic during the sustainment phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan cycle, the Navy said.

The sustainment phase for the vessel, which has spent 16 of the last 32 months at sea, was conducted in part to protect its crew from acquiring the COVID-19 virus.

"I'm so very proud of all our Sailors," said Capt. Kavon Hakimzadeh, commanding officer of Truman. "Their resilience, perseverance, and utter dedication to mission has been nothing short of exemplary. It has been my greatest honor to serve as Truman's commanding officer this deployment."

Earlier this month the Navy announced that the carrier strike group the Truman led would be heading back to Norfolk.

Truman concluded its operations underway by participating in the U.S. Northern Command-led exercise Vigilant Osprey, which integrates operational partnerships with forces from Canada, Denmark and the U.S. Air Force.