June 16 (UPI) -- The Nimitz-class carrier USS Harry S. Truman returned to its home port in Norfolk, Va., Tuesday, marking the end of a deployment that began in November.
The Truman returned from deployment in March after operating in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet, and then remained underway in the Western Atlantic during the sustainment phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan cycle, the Navy said.
The sustainment phase for the vessel, which has spent 16 of the last 32 months at sea, was conducted in part to protect its crew from acquiring the COVID-19 virus.
"I'm so very proud of all our Sailors," said Capt. Kavon Hakimzadeh, commanding officer of Truman. "Their resilience, perseverance, and utter dedication to mission has been nothing short of exemplary. It has been my greatest honor to serve as Truman's commanding officer this deployment."
Earlier this month the Navy announced that the carrier strike group the Truman led would be heading back to Norfolk.
Truman concluded its operations underway by participating in the U.S. Northern Command-led exercise Vigilant Osprey, which integrates operational partnerships with forces from Canada, Denmark and the U.S. Air Force.