The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer John S. McCain, shown here in 2014, is resuming operations three years after a crash that killed 10 sailors and necessitated major repairs. Photo by Ricardo R Guzman/U.S. Navy

June 16 (UPI) -- The guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain is resuming operations, Navy officials told reporters Tuesday.

In 2017, the McCain collided with a Liberian-flagged chemical tanker off the coast of Singapore, killing 10 sailors.

A 2017 Navy report said crew members were overworked, unprepared and unhappy in the year leading up to the collision, and a 2018 Transportation Safety Investigation Bureau report said a "series of missteps" led to the ship making a sudden turn before hitting the tanker.

Earlier in 2017 the guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald collided with a Philippine-flagged cargo ship off the coast of Japan, killing seven sailors.

That vessel returned to its home port Monday.

The McCain has since undergone repairs, and returned to sea for tests of its onboard systems last fall.

This spring, the ship got underway for additional certifications, and completed basic phase certification June 2.

"They have proven that 'Big, Bad John' is absolutely ready to rejoin the fleet," said Cmdr. Ryan Easterday in a Tuesday-morning conference call with reporters. "We'll continue to build on our training successes."

The McCain will now rejoin the operating forces of 7th Fleet and operate alongside allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific.