An AV-8B Harrier from the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit launches off the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp in December 2016. Boeing has received a contract to provide support services for several aircrafts including the AV-8B Harrier. Photo by Levingston Lewis/U.S. Navy | License Photo

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Boeing Aerospace Operations has been awarded a contract to provide technical services in support of several aircraft programs for the U.S. Navy and the government of Kuwait, the Department of Defense has announced.

The contract funds individual orders as they are issued and cannot exceed $92.3 million.

Under the contract Boeing will provide engineering technical services in support of Naval Aviation weapon systems and associated equipment for the following aircrafts: the AV-8B Harrier II, a jump jet capable of vertical takeoffs and landings; the EA-18G Growler, a carrier-based electronic warcraft; the F/A-18, a multirole combat jet; the C-40 Clipper, a military variation on the 737 airliner; and the P-8A maritime patrol aircraft.

In March Boeing was awarded $87.5 million to maintain the AV-B8 Harrier trainers for Kuwait. In 2017 the contractor received $41 million for upgrades of the AV-B8 and the F/A-18.

Work on the contract will be performed at various locations in the United States as well as Kuwait and Iwakuni, Japan and is expected to complete by December 2024.