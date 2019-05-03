Trending Stories

Accused UNCC shooter doesn't appear in first court hearing
Georgia man executed in 1994 double murder
Trump formally nominates Kelly Craft as U.N. ambassador
Interior Department to roll back offshore drilling safety rules
Vietnamese woman freed in killing of Kim Jong Un's half brother

Photo Gallery

 
Christians observe Good Friday in Jerusalem

Latest News

'Jeopardy!' champ James Holzhauer wins 21st game, earns second longest streak
Kenan Thompson plans to stay on 'SNL': 'It's the best job in the world'
Lockheed's Sidekick adds increased firepower to F-35 fighters
High school senior accepted to 116 colleges, offered $3.7 million in scholarships
Open heart surgery better than stents for multivessel disease, study says
 
Back to Article
/