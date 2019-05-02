The U.S. Navy's littoral combat ships are used for operations near the shore, and have been designed for speed and stealthiness. Photo courtesy of the U.S. Navy

May 2 (UPI) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries has received a $931.7 million contract from the U.S. Navy for planning yard services to support littoral combat ships.

The contract, announced Wednesday by HII, includes options for the next six years, and includes work for the company's Technical Solutions division.

Most of the work is set to be conducted at the HII facilities in Pascagoula, Miss., and Hampton, Va., though the Technical Solutions support work will be provided at the home ports of individual LCS vessels.

"Ingalls Shipbuilding will build on 35 years of planning yard experience to join our Technical Solutions division in fully supporting this life-cycle work on the LCS program," Ingalls Shipbuilding president Brian Cuccias said in a press release.

The planning yard services include post-delivery life-cycle support, maintenance development and scheduling, and modernization planning, engineering and material support, the company said.

The Navy has 33 LCS vessels planned, under construction or in service, with two variants of ships, the Freedom and Independence. The Freedom variant is built by Lockheed Martin and Marinette Marine, while the Independence variant is built by General Dynamics and Austal USA.