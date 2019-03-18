The U.S.Navy's littoral combat ship USS Independence sails in the Pacific Ocean. Photo courtesy of U.S. Navy

March 18 (UPI) -- Northrup Grumman Systems was awarded a $45.5 million contract modification for engineering support on U.S. Navy littoral combat ship mission modules.

The Defense Department announced the contract for engineering services to the program, a cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-only modification to a previously awarded contract, on Friday.

Littoral combat ships are designed for naval operations against asymmetric threats and anti-access obstacles in littorals near the coastline. The ships, designed to operate in shallow coastal water, are used for patrol, interdiction, mine-countermeasures, undersea warfare operations and other missions.

The modular design of the ships allows it to be outfitted based on mission requirements, with Northrop Grumman working on design, installation and support of the systems.

The LCS fleet consists of the Freedom-variant, made by Lockheed Martin, and the Independence-variant, made by Austal USA.

Northrup Grumman was awarded a $46 million contract for similar services in May 2018, and Advanced Acoustic Concepts received a $12.1 million contract from the Navy for software engineering services on Littoral Combat Ships in June 2018.

Most of the work will be performed at Northrup Grumman's facilities in Bethpage, N.Y., and is expected to be completed by March 2020. The Naval Sea Systems Command in Washington, D.C., is the contracting agent.