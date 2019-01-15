An F/A-18D Hornet with Marine All Weather Fighter Attack Squadron is inspected post-flight during Exercise Forager Fury 18 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam on Sept. 26. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Seth Rosenberg

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Raytheon will equip the U.S. Marine Corps' classic Hornet fleet with an upgraded APG-79(v)4 AESA radar system.

Raython plans to begin delivering the system in 2021 and finish deliveries by 2022 for the Hornet fleet. No specified contract amount was listed in a news release Tuesday announcing the selection by the Marines.

The system is a scaled version of the APG-79 AESA radar, which is integrated on the U.S. Navy and Royal Australian Air Force's Super Hornets and EA-18G Growlers.

"With AESA radars, fighter jet pilots and crews tip the scales in their favor over their adversaries," Eric Ditmars, vice president of Raytheon Secure Sensor Solutions, said in a statement. "Now that the APG-79(v)4 is slated to fly on the classic Hornet, Marine Corps pilots will be able to identify, track and engage more targets over a greater distance than ever before."

Ditmars said the system will provide improved targeting capabilities for air dominance, maritime strike and air-to-surface missions.

In addition, the company is touting reduced maintenance hours while increasing availability for flight.

Because the APG-79(v)4 shares more than 90 percent commonality with the APG-79, the company said the Marine Corps will benefit from the "same global sustainment and upgrade path already in place for the system."

With the radar beam to be steered at nearly the speed of light, the system gives near real-time results.

Raytheon, which is headquartered in Waltham, Mass., also supplies the F/A-18E/F aircraft with several other systems, including laser-guided weapons, the company said.