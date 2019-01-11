Raytheon contracted for additional upgrades to AMRAAMs

The U.S. Air Force announced a $21 million modification to a contract with Raytheon Missile Systems on Thursday, for upgrades to its advanced medium-range air-to-air missile system. Photo by A1C Daniel Sarver/99th Air Base Wing Public Affairs/U.S. Air Force/UPI

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Raytheon Missile Systems received a $21 million modification of its contract for missile improvement software for the U.S. Air Force.

The modification, announced Thursday by the Department of Defense, covers work on the advanced medium-range air-to-air-missile [AMRAAM] system, brought the initial $50 million contract's value up to $71 million.

Work on program software architecture and design risk reduction will be performed at the Raytheon facility in Tucson, Ariz.

According to the Navy, all orders on the new contract will be placed by Sept. 30, with deliveries on the orders expected by Sept. 30, 2022.

The AMRAAM missile, which can also be surface-launched, is regarded as a dominant air-to-air missile, with 25 years of design upgrades and improvements. It is used by the military of 37 countries, and can be integrated into the capabilities of an assortment of current fighter planes. The AMRAAM is also the only air-to-air missile qualified for use on Lockheed Martin's new F-35B plane.

As a surface-fired missile, it has been deployed by seven countries, with orders from two other countries. It has been a part of the United States' National Capital Region's air defense system since 2005.

Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Elgin AFB, Fla., is the contracting agent for the contract modification.