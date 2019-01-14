Aegis Spy-1 radar antennas are the light gray octagonal panels on the front and starboard side of the superstructure of the USS Lake Erie. File photo by Photographer's Mate 2nd Class Bradley J. Sapp/U.S. Navy

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy has awarded Raytheon Co. a $9.3 million contract under a previously awarded basic ordering agreement for engineering services in support of the Aegis Spy-1 radar and Mk 99 fire control system.

Ninety percent of the work will be performed in Yorktown, Va., and the rest at various ship locations, and is expected to be completed by January 2021. Raytheon is based in Marlborough, Mass.

Under the new contract, Raytheon will provide technical, logistical and engineering services. The company delivered the first Spy-1 transmitter in 1981, and now has equipped 108 ships with 140 systems.

With an option, this contract would bring the cumulative value of this order to $19.5 million.

Naval fiscal 2018 other procurement funds in the amount of $960,282 have been obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

The system includes two components: The Spy-1 is a high-powered transmitter that supports search, track and missile guidance functions, and the Fire Control System, which serves as the interface between the radar and the missile, notifies the missile control station of threat and then illuminates the target to be destroyed.