An F/A-18E Super Hornet from the "Kestrels" of Strike Fighter Squadron 137 launches in 2017 from an aircraft carrier in the Pacific. Raytheon was awarded a contract modification for configuration work on the Super Hornet, as well as the Growler variant. File Photo by MC3 Matthew Granito/U.S. Navy/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Raytheon secured an $81.2 million contract modification for configuration efforts on the U.S. Navy and Australia's F/A-18E/F and EA-18G aircraft.

The contract modification calls for the procurement of 228 configuration components needed for the aircraft's Configuration D Retrofit Component engineering change proposals, the U.S. Defense Department said Wednesday.

The F/A-18E/F Super Hornets, in use by the Australian and U.S. militaries, are combat aircraft that were first deployed into combat in July 2002. Their EA-18G Growler variant "provides tactical jamming and electronic protection to U.S. military forces and allies around the world," Boeing says on its website.

Work, due to be completed by February 2022, will be conducted in Mississippi, Massachusetts and California.

The full $81.2 million will be obligated at the time of the award, using the Navy's 2019 aircraft procurement funds and foreign military sales funding. Australia will contribute roughly 1 percent of the funds needed for the purchase.