General Atomics awarded $193M for Gray Eagle logistics

Current large UAS platforms like the Gray Eagle provide important capabilities but need a runway to take off. Photo by AMRDEC/U.S. Army

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- General Atomics Aeronautical Systems received a $193 million contract modification from the U.S. Army to perform logistics services on the Gray Eagle unmanned aircraft system, or drone.

Work on the contract, announced Tuesday by the Department of Defense, will be performed in Poway, Calif., and is expected to be finished in April 2019.

The drone is used for intelligence, reconnaissance, surveillance and strike missions. It can fly as high as 29,000 feet and travel as long as 25 hours continuously. It can also carry payloads of up to 1,075 pounds.

The Gray Eagle also uses and automatic take-off and landing system to launch and land without any direct control from operators.

To navigate safely through dangerous conditions, the UAS contains a de-icing system for icy weather and a traffic collision avoidance system to steer clear of objects.

The Gray Eagle can also mount electro-optical and infrared cameras for target detection and can hold up to four Hellfire laser-guided missiles.

The Army obligated $41.8 million from fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance funds at the time of award.