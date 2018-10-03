Qatar's Minister of State for Defense Affairs, flies in the backseat of an F-15E Strike Eagle, in March 2017 to learn about the aircraft's capabilities at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in North Carolina. Photo by Airman 1st Class Kenneth Boyton/U.S. Air Force

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Boeing in St. Louis, Moi, has been awarded a $30 million contract for Qatar Emiri Air Force F-15QA aircrew and maintenance courses.

The contract, announced Tuesday by the Department of Defense, will provide F-15QA aircrew and maintenance courses, syllabi, a student tracking system and management to support the QEAF.

The F-15 Eagle is a single-seat all-weather air superiority tactical fighter jet used by the U.S. Air Force and many allied nations.

Qatar has been approved by the U.S. State Department for at least two purchases of the aircraft in the last three years, including a $21.1 billion contract for 72 F015QAs in November 2016 and a contract for 36 more of the aircraft in December 2017 for more than $6.1 billion.

The F-15 is highly maneuverable and is capable of reaching speeds up over twice the speed of sound. It's first flight was in 1972 and the first active aircraft were delivered to the U.S. Air Force in 1979.

The aircraft has been upgraded many times and has been developed into several variants, including the two-seat F-15E Strike Eagle designed for both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions.

The version delivered to Qatar will feature low profile heads-up displays and different cockpit systems then other F-15 models. It is a variant of the F-15E Strike Eagle.

Work on the new contract will be performed in St. Louis, Mo., and is expected to be completed by December 2020. Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $24.9 million are being obligated at the time of award.