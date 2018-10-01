The Gray Eagle is a derivative of the Predator unmanned aerial drone designed for intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and armed strike missions. Photo by U.S. Army

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- General Atomics has received a $441.6 million contract for technical services for U.S. Army Gray Eagle Unmanned Aircraft Systems.

Work locations and funding for the contract, announced Friday by the Department of Defense, will be based on each order, with an estimated completion date of September 2023.

The Gray Eagle is a derivative of the Predator unmanned aerial drone designed for intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and armed strike missions. It has a flight endurance of over 25 hours and can fly as high as 29,000 feet.

The Gray Eagle has a maximum payload of 1,075 pounds. It can mount electro-optical and infrared cameras for targeting and detection and can carry up to four Hellfire laser-guided missiles. It also carries its own laser designator, which can either direct its own weapons or those of other platforms.

The Gray Eagle has an automatic take-off and landing system that enables it to launch and land without any direct control from operators. It can use any standard U.S. military fuel to ease logistical burdens.