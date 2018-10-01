Trending Stories

'Brain-eating amoeba' at Texas water park kills New Jersey man, family says
American, Japanese cancer researchers share Nobel Prize in medicine
Son of U.S. Marine becomes governor of Okinawa on promise to kick out U.S. military
U.S., Canada reach deal to replace NAFTA
Tropical Storm Leslie could strengthen into hurricane

Photo Gallery

 
Jews celebrate high holy days in Jerusalem

Latest News

Sia gives Maddie Ziegler a car on her 16th birthday
Humans delayed the formation of the Sahara desert by half a millennium
NIH, Department of Defense to develop limb loss database
German police arrest 6 'neo-Nazis' over suspected terror plot
Ciara worked out 3 times a day after daughter's birth
 
Back to Article
/