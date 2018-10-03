Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Raytheon has delivered the first Space Enabled Effects for Military Engagements satellite to DARPA.

The SeeMe satellite system will provide situational awareness for ground troops. It is designed as a series of small satellites operating in a constellation to give surveillance abilities to squad-level infantry.

The first satellite is expected to be launched on a SpaceX rocket later this year and will be evaluated by military users during missions early next year.

"Ground troops can't always get immediate access to the larger, military and commercial satellites," Dr. Thomas Bussing, Raytheon Advanced Missile Systems vice president, said in a press release.

These smaller SeeMe satellites, produced on Raytheon's missile production lines, will be dedicated to soldiers, providing them with real-time images from space when they're needed most," Bussing said.

DARPA's SeeMe program is meant to give mobile U.S. soldiers access to space-based tactical information in beyond line-of-sight situations.

SeeMe will provide small units and teams the ability to receive time-sensitive imagery of overseas locations from small satellites with the press of a button. This capability is not possible from current satellites, according to Raytheon.

The program is meant to integrate with current hand-held devices used by the military for navigation and targeting. It can also be used for unmanned aerial vehicle piloting in a automated fashion.

The system may also assist the DARPA Airborne Launch Assist Program, which is designed to launch small satellite payloads in the 100 pound range.