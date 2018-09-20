Trending Stories

Dashcam video shows Georgia man kill 2 officers before firing at more with AR-15
Australian police arrest boy for hiding needles in strawberries
KISS announces farewell concert tour
Catholic bishops announce policy changes for sexual abuse allegations
U.N. report: Colombia's coca plant production reached record levels in 2017

Photo Gallery

 
Polish President Andrzej Duda visits White House

Latest News

Medical marijuana increases pain threshold for patients
South Korea coast guard detains illegal Chinese boats
Netherlands train hits children on bicycle; 4 dead
FDA approves new opioid safety measures for outpatients
Adele honors Lauryn Hill after attending concert: 'What a woman'
 
Back to Article
/