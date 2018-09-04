Honeywell tapped for CH-47 helicopter engines

A U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter assigned to Task Force Shadow prepares to land at Bagram, Afghanistan, on Aug. 4, 2018. Photo by Capt. Kristoffer Sibbaluca/101st Combat Aviation Brigade/U.S. Army

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Honeywell International has received a $20.2 million hybrid contract for engineering, logistics and support services for the CH-47 T55-GA-714A engine.

Work locations and funds for the contract, announced Friday by the Department of Defense, will be determined by individual order with an estimated completion date of December 2022.

The CH-47F Chinook is a twin-engine tandem rotor heavy-lift transport helicopter used by the U.S. Army and many NATO and allied nations. Its primary mission is to transport troops and large payloads at high speed and long ranges.

The rotorcraft is capable of external sling-load operations, placing artillery, battlefield resupply and air assault operations. The CH-47 Chinook series has been in use since its introduction in 1962, and has been upgraded and refurbished many times.

The Chinook is one of the fastest helicopters in use today and is expected to fly for many years to come. Variants include MH-47G special operations helicopter, which has digital avionics and is more capable of being transported by cargo aircraft.