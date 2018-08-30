Raytheon lands contract for CH-53, V-22 infrared systems

Raytheon will provide support of forward-looking infrared systems on board V-22 aircraft, like the one pictured here in 2010. File Photo by Paul Farley/U.S. Navy

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy awarded Raytheon a $59.7 million contract for support to forward-looking infrared systems aboard CH-53 Sea Stallion and V-22 Osprey aircraft.

Raytheon will work on the technology -- which was invented in 1963 by an engineer at Texas Instruments, a current Raytheon company -- in Texas, California and Florida.

The Department of Defense has obligated $15.97 million in fiscal 2018 Navy working capital funds at the time of award, according a news release.

The forward-looking infrared systems afford users on board a CH-53 helicopter or V-22 tiltrotor aircraft the ability to effectively "see" through impediments like darkness or smoke, Raytheon says on its website. They do this through heat-detection and image-rendering technology.