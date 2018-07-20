Boeing wins $181.3 million contract for Chinook helicopters

July 20 (UPI) -- Boeing has won a $181.3 million contract from the Department of Defense for Chinook helicopters.

The Pentagon will purchase up to 156 Multi-Year II Block I CH-47F Chinooks from Boeing's Ridley Park, Pa., facility.

The contract has an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2022. Work locations and appropriated funds will be based on individual orders.

The CH-47F Chinook is a twin-engine tandem-rotor heavy-lift transport helicopter used by the U.S. Army and many NATO and allied nations. Its primary mission is to transport troops and large payloads at high speed and long ranges.

It is capable of external sling-load operations, placing artillery, battlefield resupply and air assault operations. The CH-47 Chinook series has been in use since its introduction in 1962 and has been upgraded and refurbished many times.

It is one of the fastest helicopters in use today and is expected to fly for many years to come. Variants include the MH-47G special operations helicopter, which has digital avionics and is more capable of being transported by cargo aircraft.