Saudi Arabia, Romania to receive Patriot missile systems, support

April 2 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin has been awarded dual contracts by the U.S. Army for Patriot missiles for Saudi Arabia and Romania.

The deals, announced Friday by the Department of Defense, carry a combined value of more than $529.9 million combined under the terms of foreign military sales contracts.

The agreements enables Lockheed Martin to provide Saudi Arabia and Romania with PATRIOT Advanced Capability-3 missiles, along with other services, such as "missile segment enhancements, command launch station, initial spares and unique costs."

Work on both contracts will occur in multiple locations in the United States, and both are expected to be complete in February 2028.

Between the two contracts, more than $401.8 million will be obligated to Lockheed Martin at time of award from Army fiscal 2018 other procurement funds and foreign military sale funds, the Defense Department said.