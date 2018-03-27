Harris Corp. tapped to provide electronic warfare technology to Kuwait

March 27 (UPI) -- The Harris Corporation was awarded a contract from the U.S. Navy for electronic countermeasures and onboard jamming systems.

The deal, announced Monday by the Department of Defense, is valued at more than $24.5 million under the terms of a firm-fixed-price contract.

The agreement enables Harris Corp., which is based in Clifton, N.J., to provide 14 full-rate production lot 15 Integrated Defensive Electronic Countermeasures AN/ALQ-214 A(V)4/5 onboard jammer systems.

The 14 AN/ALQ-214 A(V)4/5 from Harris Corp. will benefit the government of Kuwait, the Pentagon said in a press release.

The AN/ALQ-214 A(V)4/5 integrated defensive electronic countermeasures jammer systems were designed to give electronic warfare capabilities to the Navy's F/A-18C/D and F/A-18E/F Hornet and Super Hornets.

The system provides an electronic shield of protection from radar-guided surface-to-air and air-to-air missiles by jamming the guidance systems of an incoming enemy missile.

Work on the contract will occur in various locations across the United States and is expected to be complete in May 2021.

The total amount of the contract will be obligated to Harris Corp. at the time of award from foreign military sales funds, and the obligated funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year, the Defense Department said.