RUAG Aviation wins $25M Sidewinder missile support contract

By James LaPorta  |  March 28, 2018 at 11:16 AM
March 28 (UPI) -- RUAG Aviation was awarded a contract from the U.S. Air Force for guidance and control systems on Sidewinder missiles for the Northrop-manufactured F-5 aircraft.

The deal, announced Tuesday by the Department of Defense, is valued at more than $25.1 million under the terms of a firm-fixed-price contract.

The agreement enables RUAG Aviation, of Emmen, Switzerland, to provide guidance and control section technology for use on AIM-95P-5 Sidewinder missiles in support of F-5 aircraft used in support of foreign military customers, the Pentagon said.

The AIM-95P-5 Sidewinder missiles are integrated onto the Northrop Grumman-produced F-5A and F-5B Freedom Fighter and F-5E and F-5F Tiger II variant aircraft.

Work on the contract will occur in Emmen, Switzerland ,and is expected to be complete in March 2023.

More than $7.7 million will be obligated to RUAG Aviation at the time of award from foreign military sales procurement funds.

