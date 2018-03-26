Home / Defense News

Air Force taps Raytheon for AMRAAMs for foreign military sales

The $523 million contract involves sales of the missile systems to Japan, Kuwait, Poland, Indonesia, Qatar, Germany, Australia and the United Kingdom.
By James LaPorta  |  March 26, 2018 at 10:45 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

March 26 (UPI) -- Raytheon was awarded a contract from the U.S. Air Force for advanced medium range air to air missiles, also known as AMRAAMs.

The deal, announced Friday by the Department of Defense, is valued at more than $523.1 million under the terms of a fixed-price incentive contract, which is a modification to a previous award.

The agreement enables Raytheon to to provide AMRAAMs, along with other related system items.

The AMRAAM has profound operational flexibility in a wide variety of combat scenarios, such as air-to-air and ground-to-air engagement.

The weapon system is designed as a "fire and forget" missile, meaning the on board systems on the AMRAAM provides aircrews with a high degree of precision and lethality when launched against a moving targets or fixed target traveling in the air and on the ground.

Work on the contract will occur in Tucson, Ariz., and is expected to be complete by January 2021. The contract will benefit the countries of Japan, Kuwait, Poland, Indonesia, Qatar, Germany, Australia and United Kingdom under a foreign military sale.

The total amount of the contract will be obligated to Raytheon at time of award from fiscal 2018 production and research and development funds, coupled with additional foreign military sales funds.

The Pentagon did not say whether or not any of the obligated funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Loose barge leaks 10K gallons of fuel into Mississippi River Loose barge leaks 10K gallons of fuel into Mississippi River
Stormy Daniels details alleged Trump sexual encounter in '60 Minutes' interview Stormy Daniels details alleged Trump sexual encounter in '60 Minutes' interview
Dozens dead in Russia shopping mall blaze; 4 arrested Dozens dead in Russia shopping mall blaze; 4 arrested
Former South Korean president refuses questioning under detention Former South Korean president refuses questioning under detention
U.S. Army veteran deported to Mexico for drug conviction U.S. Army veteran deported to Mexico for drug conviction