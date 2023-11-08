Trending
Advertisement
Voices
Nov. 8, 2023 / 8:00 AM

U.S. influence critical in Ukraine, Israel conflicts

By Harlan Ullman
U.S. President Joe Biden (L) meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, Israel on October 18. Pool Photo by Miriam Alster/UPI
1 of 5 | U.S. President Joe Biden (L) meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, Israel on October 18. Pool Photo by Miriam Alster/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- In 1949, after Mao Zedong's communist forces drove Chiang Kai-shek and the Kuomintang from China's mainland to Taiwan, its was wrongly alleged that "America lost China."

Of course, China was not America's to lose. Why? America simply lacked sufficient influence on Chiang and the KMT to make any difference.

Advertisement

Is the United States also "losing" the wars in Ukraine and Israel because of the lack of influence in Kyiv and Jerusalem? In Ukraine, while U.S. President Joe Biden has repeatedly promised to stay the course for "as long as it takes," it is still Ukraine's war to fight. The meaning is clear. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is calling the shots.

Despite Ukraine's valiant stand that stalled Russia's assault to seize Kyiv and then retook some of the territory lost in the invasion, the war has entered a static phase. Neither Ukraine nor Russia can gain more than local tactical advantages. As a result, and with winter quickly approaching, a deadlock seems inevitable with little movement across the 600 mile-long front line.

Advertisement

Ukraine was always the David facing the Russian Goliath. The difference is that Ukraine's sling did not have sufficient stones to slay the giant. Given the nearly $200 billion committed by the West to Ukraine, Russia's size and population create what may be the crucial advantage.

Ukraine has about 5 million, as opposed to Russia's 25 million pool of potential fighting personnel. And, even taking huge losses in soldiers and material that U.K. Chief of Defense Adm. Tony Radakin estimated was about half of Russia's military capability, it has mounted a formidable defense that has stymied further Ukrainian advances to the east.

Gen. Vasily Zaluhzny, Ukraine's chief of defense, wrote a remarkable treatise in The Economist last week. It was a stunning critique of what it will take to defeat Russia. Zaluhzny's targets were Zelensky and Biden. But what he describes as needing to win are air superiority, counter-battery, demining and other capabilities that are not acquirable even in the long term. The West simply does not possess enough of these capabilities to transfer them, even if it could.

The lack of influence may be even more significant regarding Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Biden and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken have not been able to obtain a "pause" in the fighting to allow humanitarian assistance for Gaza. But a pause is not the solution to ending the war, minimizing destruction and reaching a just and lasting peace in the region.

Advertisement

Conditions in Gaza are grim as Israel continues its offensive, driving deeper into the strip. However justified is Israel's response to Hamas' heinous attack that claimed nearly 1,500 innocent Israeli lives, in its offensive to destroy Hamas, it is killing Palestinian civilians, many of whom are young, and leveling much of Gaza. The more Palestinian casualties the Israel Defense Force inflicts, the more the hostility against Israel grows.

This is the heart of Hamas' strategy: the more death and destruction Israel can impose, the more Israel will become an international pariah. Hamas is also betting that the pressure on Netanyahu, already a prime minister wounded by his attempt to compromise the judiciary and the failure to anticipate the surprise attack, will collapse his government, throwing the country into chaos. And Hamas' strategy cynically gave Israel no option except to react the way it did after the Oct. 7 assault.

On the current courses, the outcomes in Ukraine of possible long-term stalemate and in Israel, which could see a political unraveling, are bleak. What, if anything, can the United States and the Biden administration do to change these potentially disastrous outcomes? Can sufficient influence be applied to change Zelensky's and Netanyahu's thinking?

Advertisement

In Ukraine, if the stalemate persists, Ukraine will have no choice except to negotiate with Russia, no matter how distasteful. The United States must be making that case now and in private. And a plan for what a negotiation will entail and for post-war reconstruction is essential and needed now.

Netanyahu may be a tougher nut to crack. He seems irreversibly opposed to the only possible option: a two-state solution granting Palestinians some form of independence. Yet, without a two-state solution, as the blood bath in Gaza continues and Hamas dominates the public relations war, when will the West Bank explode?

If Israel is to survive the consequences of the war, Netanyahu must embrace the two-state solution. And that depends on whether Biden has the vision, courage and perseverance to bring enough influence to change these unsavory outcomes.

Harlan Ullman is UPI's Arnaud de Borchgrave Distinguished Columnist, a senior adviser at Washington's Atlantic Council, the prime author of "shock and awe" and author of "The Fifth Horseman and the New MAD: How Massive Attacks of Disruption Became the Looming Existential Danger to a Divided Nation and the World at Large." Follow him @harlankullman. The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

Advertisement

Israeli airstrike hits refugee camp in northern Gaza

Palestinians mourn those killed in an Israeli airstrikes on the Jabalya refugee camp in northern Gaza on October 31, 2023. Photo by Anas Jamal/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Supreme Court mulls law that keeps guns away from domestic abusers
Voices // 23 hours ago
Supreme Court mulls law that keeps guns away from domestic abusers
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Should it be legal to take away the guns of people who are under a domestic violence protective order, which aims to shield victims from abusers? That's the question in one of the biggest cases before the Supreme Court.
Israel-Hamas war tests China's Middle East strategy
Voices // 1 day ago
Israel-Hamas war tests China's Middle East strategy
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- The Israel-Hamas war is posing the sternest test yet of President Xi Jinping's Middle East strategy -- that to date has been centered around the concept of "balanced diplomacy."
Universities face challenges to open discussion during Israel-Hamas war
Voices // 4 days ago
Universities face challenges to open discussion during Israel-Hamas war
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Defending space for free discussion, empathy and tolerance on campus is a challenge during Israel-Hamas war.
Lack of privacy laws limits reach of executive order on AI risks
Voices // 5 days ago
Lack of privacy laws limits reach of executive order on AI risks
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- An executive order unveiled Monday shows that the U.S. government is attempting to address the risks posed by AI but leaves unresolved the issue of comprehensive data privacy legislation.
5 strategic blunders have hampered U.S. foreign relations
Voices // 1 week ago
5 strategic blunders have hampered U.S. foreign relations
Examining the worst strategic blunders the United States has made over the past two decades could well inform the White House on how to avoid future disaster.
Lies, misinformation play key role in Israel-Hamas fight
Voices // 1 week ago
Lies, misinformation play key role in Israel-Hamas fight
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- At the strategic level, the Israel-Hamas war is about perception, telling a story about who is the victim and who is the aggressor. Lies, mistruths and disinformation will play a key and continuing role in this fight.
Extreme weather is outpacing worst-case scenarios of forecasting
Voices // 1 week ago
Extreme weather is outpacing worst-case scenarios of forecasting
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- In the wake of the destructive Hurricane Otis, we find ourselves at a pivotal moment in the history of weather forecasting.
Hard experience says Gaza land war won't go well; international support faltering
Voices // 1 week ago
Hard experience says Gaza land war won't go well; international support faltering
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- For the past four decades, Israel's experience of fighting paramilitary militias has been grim.
U.S. has learned from its 'forever wars' -- Israel has not
Voices // 1 week ago
U.S. has learned from its 'forever wars' -- Israel has not
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Israel and Hamas have settled into an all-too-familiar pattern of tit-for-tat rocket and airstrike exchanges since Oct.7. Why have Israel's actions not matched its rhetoric?
Speaker Mike Johnson leads GOP majority weakened by declining party authority
Voices // 1 week ago
Speaker Mike Johnson leads GOP majority weakened by declining party authority
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- New speaker House Speaker Mike Johnson will face the same challenges that Kevin McCarthy did. The Republican Party's majority will still be small and it will still be divided.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Wolfdog reunited with owner after five days on the loose in California
Wolfdog reunited with owner after five days on the loose in California
Javelinas repeatedly tear up the turf at Arizona golf course
Javelinas repeatedly tear up the turf at Arizona golf course
Florida man charged with hate crime in USPS worker attack
Florida man charged with hate crime in USPS worker attack
House votes to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib over Israel comments
House votes to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib over Israel comments
Since 1978, North Greenland ice shelves have lost 35% of volume, study reveals
Since 1978, North Greenland ice shelves have lost 35% of volume, study reveals
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement