House votes to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib over Israel comments

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives voted Tuesday night to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., over comments she has made on the Israel-Hamas war. The censure resolution, introduced by Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Ga., was approved by a vote of 234 to 188 with all but four House Republicans and 22 Democrats voting in favor. Advertisement

"For the 26th time in our nation's history, Congress has censured a member," McCormick wrote Tuesday night in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

A censure in the House is a form of public humiliation to rebuke a member for a specified misconduct.

"I was proud to lead a bipartisan coalition of our members to hold Rashida Tlaib accountable for her dishonest and antisemitic behavior. Thank you to all the other members who helped me refine the language of the bill, who cosponsored and spoke on the floor in support, and the 22 Democrats that had the courage to join us in voting for final passage," McCormick added.

The resolution was introduced in response to Tlaib's controversial comments about the Israel-Hamas war and her use of the phrase "from the river to the sea," which is a pro-Palestinian slogan that Israel supporters say is antisemitic.

Tlaib argued last week, in a post on X, that the phrase is "an aspirational call for freedom, human rights, and peaceful coexistence, not death, destruction, or hate," which drew even more pushback from Republicans.

Following Tuesday's censure vote, Tlaib -- who is the only Palestinian American in Congress -- delivered an impassioned speech from the House floor.

"I can't believe I have to say this but Palestinian people are not disposable. We are human beings," Tlaib said as she held a photo of her grandmother. "Just like my grandmother, like all Palestinians, who just wants to live her life with the freedom and human dignity we all deserve."

"It is important to separate people and governments. No government is beyond criticism. The idea that criticizing the government of Israel is antisemitic sets a dangerous precedent, and it's been used to silence diverse voices speaking up for human rights across our nation," Tlaib added.

Last week, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., forced a vote on a censure resolution, accusing Tlaib of "leading an insurrection" on Capitol Hill because she spoke at a pro-Palestinian protest last month. That vote failed as 23 House Republicans voted with Democrats to block the resolution.

Greene introduced a revised version of her initial motion, which removed the word "insurrection," but McCormick's resolution was more in line with recent events and ultimately drew more Republican support.