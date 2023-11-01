Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 1, 2023 / 10:34 PM

Republicans join Democrats to block censure resolution against Rep. Rashida Tlaib

By Sheri Walsh
A censure resolution against Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., was blocked in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday after 23 Republicans joined Democrats in the 222 to 186 vote. The censure resolution was introduced following Tlaib's harsh criticism of Israel in the wake of last month's deadly Hamas attacks. File photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
1 of 2 | A censure resolution against Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., was blocked in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday after 23 Republicans joined Democrats in the 222 to 186 vote. The censure resolution was introduced following Tlaib's harsh criticism of Israel in the wake of last month's deadly Hamas attacks. File photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- House Republicans voted with Democrats on Wednesday to block a resolution that would have censured Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan for harsh statements against Israel in the wake of last month's deadly Hamas attacks.

The resolution, which was introduced by GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, was tabled in a procedural motion vote of 222 to 186, as 23 Republicans joined Democrats to keep the disciplinary resolution from reaching the House floor.

Advertisement

Greene's censure resolution accused Tlaib, who is the first Palestinian American woman to serve in Congress, of "leading an insurrection" in an anti-war protest last month at the Capitol, which ended in hundreds of arrests.

Pro-Israel Democrats called Greene's description of the peace protest and Tlaib's role in it "inaccurate." The protest, on Oct. 18 in the rotunda of the Cannon House office building, was organized by the groups Jewish Voice for Peace and IfNotNow who were calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

Related

"Thank you to our Jewish allies from across the country who joined in solidarity to call for a ceasefire now. Chanting 'not in our name,'" Tlaib wrote last month in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Greene accused Tlaib and the protesters of "antisemitic activity, sympathizing with terrorist organizations and leading an insurrection at the United States Capitol Complex," according to remarks on the House floor last week.

While more than 300 people were arrested for illegally protesting at the event, as demonstrations are not allowed inside congressional office buildings, some lawmakers questioned Greene's "insurrectionist" wording and its comparison to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol following former President Donald Trump's election loss.

Since the deadly Hamas attacks in Israel on Oct. 7, and the start of the Israel-Hamas war, Tlaib has condemned violence on all sides while accusing Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians. Greene's censure resolution listed Tlaib's statement on Oct. 8.

"The failure to recognize the violent reality of living under siege, occupation, and apartheid makes no one safer. No person, no child anywhere should have to suffer or live in fear of violence," Tlaib said, one day after Hamas's attacks. "We cannot ignore the humanity in each other. As long as our country provides billions in unconditional funding to support the apartheid government, this heartbreaking cycle of violence will continue."

Advertisement

On Wednesday night, Greene blasted the House vote in a post on X and included a list of the "feckless Republicans that voted WITH Democrats to table my censure resolution against Rashida Tlaib," Green wrote. "This is why Republicans NEVER do anything to stop the communist Democrats or ever hold anyone accountable!"

Latest Headlines

House Democrats call on Biden to reject anti-LGBTQ provisions in spending bills
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
House Democrats call on Biden to reject anti-LGBTQ provisions in spending bills
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- More than 160 House Democrats accused Republicans of attempting to hijack federal funding requests by sliding anti-LGBTQ provisions into spending bills.
Efforts to expel New York's Rep. George Santos fail in House
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Efforts to expel New York's Rep. George Santos fail in House
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- New York Rep. George Santos survived a second attempt Wednesday to expel him from the House with most Republicans opting to keep him in place.
State officials see serious threats to upcoming elections, urge U.S. funding
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
State officials see serious threats to upcoming elections, urge U.S. funding
WASHINGTON, Nov. 1 (UPI) -- State election officials urged the Senate Rules and Administration Committee to act on the challenges election administrations face, including harassment of election workers and the posing threat of AI.
Donald Trump Jr. testifies in Trump Organization business fraud trial
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Donald Trump Jr. testifies in Trump Organization business fraud trial
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Donald Trump, Jr. testified Wednesday in the New York civil business fraud trial of his father, former President Donald Trump, saying he had no knowledge of the Trump Organization's accounting practices.
Former Memphis police officer to plead guilty in Tyre Nichols death, attorney says
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Former Memphis police officer to plead guilty in Tyre Nichols death, attorney says
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A former Memphis, Tenn., police officer charged in the beating death of Tyre Nichols will plead guilty to federal civil rights violations on Thursday, his attorney said.
Biden pledges more than $5B to support rural America
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden pledges more than $5B to support rural America
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden pledged more than $5 billion to sparsely populated areas of the United States to support new climate-smart agricultural techniques, infrastructure upgrades, high-speed internet and new jobs.
Racism, misogyny prompt American Ornithological Society renaming of birds
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Racism, misogyny prompt American Ornithological Society renaming of birds
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The American Ornithological Society said Wednesday it will change all English bird names currently named after people. AOS said it's being done to change naming conventions clouded by racism and misogyny.
In 2022, U.S. infant mortality up 3% in biggest increase in 20 years, CDC says
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
In 2022, U.S. infant mortality up 3% in biggest increase in 20 years, CDC says
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Infant deaths in the United States went up 3% last year, the first significant rise in infant mortality in 20 years, according to a CDC report Wednesday. There were a total of 20,538 infant deaths in 2022.
ACA open enrollment for 2024 begins today
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
ACA open enrollment for 2024 begins today
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The 2024 Affordable Care Act health insurance open enrollment period kicked off Wednesday, allowing those without private insurance to renew, change, cancel or update state and federal ACA coverage.
As economy continues to strengthen, Fed leaves interest rates unchanged
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
As economy continues to strengthen, Fed leaves interest rates unchanged
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve decided Wednesday to leave interest rates unchanged as U.S. inflation decelerates but remains higher than the Fed's 2% target.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Supreme Court hears arguments over 'Trump Too Small' T-shirt trademark
Supreme Court hears arguments over 'Trump Too Small' T-shirt trademark
Northern Italy storm floods Milan as Lake Como bursts its banks
Northern Italy storm floods Milan as Lake Como bursts its banks
Second pig heart transplant recipient dies at 58
Second pig heart transplant recipient dies at 58
Firefighters battling blaze in remote portion of Hawaii's Mililani Mauka
Firefighters battling blaze in remote portion of Hawaii's Mililani Mauka
North Korea closes several overseas embassies amid sanctions woes
North Korea closes several overseas embassies amid sanctions woes
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement