Trending
Advertisement
Voices
March 31, 2023 / 9:01 AM

Donald Trump indictment: Jail time could incapacitate a president

By Stefanie Lindquist, Arizona State University
Former President Donald J. Trump announces his 2024 Presidential campaign at a rally at Waco Regional Airport in Waco, Texas on Saturday March 25, 2023. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI
Former President Donald J. Trump announces his 2024 Presidential campaign at a rally at Waco Regional Airport in Waco, Texas on Saturday March 25, 2023. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

March 31 (UPI) -- A Manhattan grand jury has voted to indict former President Donald Trump. The specific state charges, reports The New York Times, "remain a mystery," but will be related to the Manhattan district attorney's investigation of Trump for making hush money payments to a porn star just before the 2016 presidential election.

It's the first time a U.S. president or former president has been indicted.

Advertisement

At the same time, Trump is expected to continue his campaign for the presidency, seeking to regain in 2024 the position he lost in 2020 to Joe Biden.

What are the consequences of an indictment and potential trial for his campaign and, if his effort is successful, his future presidency?

RELATED Manhattan grand jury indicts Donald Trump in Stormy Daniels hush-money case

Article II of the U.S. Constitution sets forth very explicit qualifications for the presidency: The president must be 35 years of age, a U.S. resident for 14 years and a natural-born citizen.

Advertisement

In cases involving analogous qualifications for members of Congress, the Supreme Court has held that such qualifications form a "constitutional ceiling" -- prohibiting any additional qualifications to be imposed by any means.

Thus, because the Constitution does not require that the president be free from indictment, conviction or prison, it follows that a person under indictment or in prison may run for the office and may even serve as president.

RELATED Reaction varies to unprecedented indictment of former president

This is the prevailing legal standard that would apply to Trump. The fact of his indictment and potential trial is irrelevant to his qualifications for office under the Constitution.

Nevertheless, there seems no question that indictment, conviction or both -- let alone a prison sentence -- would significantly compromise a president's ability to function in office. And the Constitution doesn't provide an easy answer to the problem posed by such a compromised chief executive.

Governing from jail?

A presidential candidate could be indicted, prosecuted and convicted by either state or federal authorities. Indictment for a state crime may seem less significant than federal charges brought by the Department of Justice.

Ultimately, though, the spectacle of a criminal trial in state or federal court would have a dramatic effect on a presidential campaign and on the credibility of a president, if elected.

Advertisement

All defendants are presumed innocent until proved guilty. But in the case of conviction, incarceration in state or federal prison involves restrictions on liberty that would significantly compromise the president's ability to lead.

This point -- that functioning as president would be difficult while under indictment or after being convicted -- was made plain in a 2000 memo written by the Department of Justice. The memo reflected on a 1973 Office of Legal Counsel memo produced during Watergate titled "Amenability of the President, Vice President and other Civil Officers to Federal Criminal Prosecution while in Office."

The background to the 1973 memo was that President Richard Nixon was under investigation for his role in the Watergate break-in and Vice President Spiro Agnew was under grand jury investigation for tax evasion.

These two memos addressed whether a sitting president could, under the Constitution, be indicted while in office. They concluded he could not. But what about a president indicted, convicted, or both, before taking office, as could be the case for Trump?

In evaluating whether a sitting president could be indicted or imprisoned while in office, both the 1973 and 2000 memos outlined the consequences of a pending indictment for the president's functioning in office. The earlier memo used strong words: "[t]he spectacle of an indicted president still trying to serve as Chief Executive boggles the imagination."

Advertisement

Even more pointedly, the memos observe that a criminal prosecution against a sitting president could result in "physical interference with the president's performance of his official duties that it would amount to an incapacitation."

The memo here refers to the inconvenience of a criminal trial that would significantly detract from the president's time commitment to his burdensome duties.

But it's also lawyer's language to describe a more direct impediment to the president's ability to govern: He might be in jail.

Core functions affected

According to the 1973 memo, "the president plays an unparalleled role in the execution of the laws, the conduct of foreign relations, and the defense of the nation."

Because these core functions require meetings, communications or consultations with the military, foreign leaders and government officials in the United States and abroad in ways that cannot be performed while imprisoned, constitutional law scholar Alexander Bickel remarked in 1973 that "obviously the presidency cannot be conducted from jail."

Modern presidents are peripatetic: They travel nationally and globally on a constant basis to meet with other national leaders and global organizations. They obviously wouldn't be able to do these things while in prison. Nor could they inspect the aftermath of natural disasters from coast to coast, celebrate national successes and events or address citizens and groups on issues of the day, at least in person.

Advertisement

Moreover, presidents need access to classified information and briefings. But imprisonment would also obviously compromise a president's ability to access such information, which must often be stored and viewed in a secure room that has been protected against all manner of spying, including blocking radio waves -- not something that's likely available in a prison.

As a result of the president's varied duties and obligations, the memos concluded that "[t]he physical confinement of the chief executive following a valid conviction would indisputably preclude the executive branch from performing its constitutionally assigned functions."

Translation: The president couldn't do his job.

Running from prison

Yet what to do if citizens actually elect an indicted or incarcerated president?

This is not out of the question. At least one incarcerated presidential candidate, Eugene Debs, garnered almost a million votes out of a total 26.2 million cast in the election of 1920.

One potential response is the 25th Amendment, which enables the president's Cabinet to declare the president "unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office."

The two Department of Justice memos note, however, that the framers of the 25th Amendment never considered or mentioned incarceration as a basis for the inability to discharge the powers and duties of the office. They write that replacing the president under the 25th Amendment would "give insufficient weight to the people's considered choice as to whom they wish to serve as their chief executive."

Advertisement

All this brings to mind Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes' admonition about the role of the Supreme Court: "If my fellow citizens want to go to Hell, I will help them. It's my job."

Holmes' statement came in a letter reflecting on the Sherman Antitrust Act, which he thought was a foolish law. But Holmes was prepared to accept the popular will expressed through democracy and self-determination.

Perhaps the same reflection is apt here: If the people choose a president hobbled by criminal sanctions, that is a form of self-determination too. And one for which the Constitution has no ready solution.The Conversation

Stefanie Lindquist is a foundation professor of law and political science at Arizona State University.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

Read More

Reports: Judge orders Pence to testify in front of grand jury

Latest Headlines

Nashville attack renews calls for assault weapons ban -- data show it works
Voices // 1 day ago
Nashville attack renews calls for assault weapons ban -- data show it works
March 30 (UPI) -- The shooting deaths of three children and three adults inside a Nashville school has put further pressure on Congress to look at imposing a ban on so-called assault weapons.
A few basic foreign policy questions need answers
Voices // 2 days ago
A few basic foreign policy questions need answers
March 29 (UPI) -- Assuming President Joe Biden would be willing, here are three foreign policy questions that beg answers.
Democracy, security and human rights at stake in Israeli protests
Voices // 3 days ago
Democracy, security and human rights at stake in Israeli protests
March 28 (UPI) -- The Conversation has followed the growing crisis in Israel since the beginning of 2023. Here are three stories that will help you understand what's at stake.
Understanding history of gender-affirming care may help guide policy
Voices // 4 days ago
Understanding history of gender-affirming care may help guide policy
March 27 (UPI) -- It's been nearly 60 years since the first transgender medical clinic opened in the U.S. Understanding the history of these treatments in the U.S. can be a helpful guide for citizens and legislators.
Public radio could fill local news gaps
Voices // 1 week ago
Public radio could fill local news gaps
March 24 (UPI) -- The local news crisis is more than a problem of shuttered newsrooms and laid-off journalists. It's also a democracy crisis. Largely overlooked in the effort to save local news are local public radio stations.
Rate hike signals Fed's cautious confidence in U.S. banks
Voices // 1 week ago
Rate hike signals Fed's cautious confidence in U.S. banks
March 23 (UPI) -- A team of economists and finance scholars have weighed in on what the Federal Reserve's most recent interest rate hike tells us about where monetary policymakers think the economy -- and inflation -- are heading.
No more Iraqs? Don't count on it
Voices // 1 week ago
No more Iraqs? Don't count on it
March 22 (UPI) -- This week marks the 20th anniversary of the U.S. invasion of Iraq. As in Vietnam, this use of American force also failed, some would say catastrophically so. Why? That question has not been satisfactorily answered.
China could be harvesting TikTok data, but much of it is already out there
Voices // 1 week ago
China could be harvesting TikTok data, but much of it is already out there
March 21 (UPI) -- The social media app TikTok has been a focus for concerns that the Chinese government could access data on individual users. Whether the app poses a security risk remains unclear.
20 years on, George W. Bush's promise of democracy in Iraq falls short
Voices // 1 week ago
20 years on, George W. Bush's promise of democracy in Iraq falls short
March 20 (UPI) -- U.S. President George W. Bush and his administration put forward a variety of reasons to justify the 2003 invasion of Iraq.
Healthy nation, safe nation: Build health security into national security
Voices // 2 weeks ago
Healthy nation, safe nation: Build health security into national security
March 17 (UPI) -- The COVID-19 pandemic revealed a need for a more robust health security paradigm within the broader national security context.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

3 arrested in ambush of rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine
3 arrested in ambush of rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine
GOP to pass debt ceiling bill if president won't negotiate, House speaker says
GOP to pass debt ceiling bill if president won't negotiate, House speaker says
Finland set to join NATO after Turkey finally approves its application
Finland set to join NATO after Turkey finally approves its application
Reaction varies to unprecedented indictment of former president
Reaction varies to unprecedented indictment of former president
Federal regulators recall 53K hoverboards after sisters die in fire
Federal regulators recall 53K hoverboards after sisters die in fire
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement