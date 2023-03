Former President Donald Trump on Thursday became the first U.S. president to be indicted. He will face charges related to hush-money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

March 30 (UPI) -- A Manhattan grand jury took the unprecedented step Thursday of voting to indict a former president, formally charging Donald Trump in an investigation into hush-money payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. The indictment was reported by the Washington Post, the New York Times and NBC News, citing sources close to the case. Advertisement

The indictment is likely to remain sealed until Trump makes an appearance in court, but district attorney Alvin Bragg reportedly has informed the former president's legal team of the grand jury's decision.

Bragg has been investigating the former president for alleged fraud, which carries a maximum sentence of four years in prison.

Trump, a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, will still be eligible to run for president with the indictment which he has repeatedly alleged is politically motivated.

"Election interference through prosecutors is the new ballot stuffing for the Democrat Party," Trump said in a video Wednesday on Truth Social.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office and court have been under the watch of an increased law-enforcement presence for more than a week in anticipation of the grand jury's decision. Bragg advised his staff that extra measures were being taken to ensure their safety after Trump earlier had called for protests on his Truth Social Page.

Trump is being investigated for his role in the payment of at least $130,000, delivered by former attorney Michael Cohen to Daniels during Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. Cohen is among several current or former Trump allies to have testified in the case.

On Monday, the grand jury heard testimony from former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker, NBC News reported. It was the second time Pecker has testified to the grand jury. He was involved in attempting to keep Daniels from going public with her story alleging an affair with Trump. In 2021, Pecker agreed to pay a $187,500 fine to the Federal Election Commission for his role in suppressing the story.

On Friday, Trump's rhetoric about an indictment became bolder, warning there would be "death and destruction" if charges are brought against him.

Fellow Republicans, including former Vice President Mike Pence, have urged calm.