Trump alleges 'election interference' as NY grand jury continues hush-money probe

Security guards and media stand outside of the The Louis J. Lefkowitz State Office Building in advance of a potential indictment of former US president Donald J. Trump in New York City on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 27 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump again made allegations about the Manhattan grand jury's investigation into hush-money accusations on Monday. Trump posted on his Truth Social page as the grand jury resumed its investigation Monday, writing "ELECTION INTERFERENCE THROUGH PROSECUTORS IS THE NEW 'BALLOT STUFFING' FOR THE DEMOCRAT PARTY!!!" Advertisement

The former president faces possible criminal charges from the investigation into hush money payments he purportedly made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels while campaigning for president in 2016. Trump has denied having an affair with the actress, making a number of disparaging comments about her on social media.

Nearly a week after Trump falsely claimed he would be arrested, the grand jury is again discussing a potential indictment of the 2024 hopeful for the Republican nomination. Trump Tower, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office and Manhattan courthouse remain under the watch of police in anticipation of protests, of which Trump has demanded.

On Monday, the grand jury heard testimony from former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker, NBC News reports. It was the second time Pecker has testified to the grand jury. He allegedly was involved in attempting to keep Daniels from going public about her affair with the former president. In 2021, he agreed to pay a $187,500 fine to the Federal Election Commission for his role in suppressing the story.

On Friday, Trump's rhetoric about an indictment became bolder, with the former president warning there would be "death and destruction" if charges are brought against him.

The controversial rhetoric has continued to flow on Trump's social media page despite fellow Republicans, including former Vice President Mike Pence, urging for calm. One post, which has since been removed, was an edited photo of Trump holding a baseball bat next to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, according to CBS News. Trump's warning of violence has coincided with threats to Bragg in the past week, including a letter that read "Alvin, I'm going to kill you."

Trump has also referred to Bragg, a Black man, as an "animal," sparking backlash from New York lawmakers. Rep. Adriano Espaillat, D-N.Y., hosted a press conference outside of the Adam Clayton Powell State Office Building, during which he called out Trump for his "racist and hate-based rhetoric" and voiced solidarity with Bragg.

"We are here to say let the process continue and no one is above the law, not even a president of the United States," Espaillat said, according to Politico.