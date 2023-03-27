Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 27, 2023 / 4:38 PM

Trump alleges 'election interference' as NY grand jury continues hush-money probe

By Joe Fisher
1/6
Security guards and media stand outside of the The Louis J. Lefkowitz State Office Building in advance of a potential indictment of former US president Donald J. Trump in New York City on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Security guards and media stand outside of the The Louis J. Lefkowitz State Office Building in advance of a potential indictment of former US president Donald J. Trump in New York City on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 27 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump again made allegations about the Manhattan grand jury's investigation into hush-money accusations on Monday.

Trump posted on his Truth Social page as the grand jury resumed its investigation Monday, writing "ELECTION INTERFERENCE THROUGH PROSECUTORS IS THE NEW 'BALLOT STUFFING' FOR THE DEMOCRAT PARTY!!!"

Advertisement

The former president faces possible criminal charges from the investigation into hush money payments he purportedly made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels while campaigning for president in 2016. Trump has denied having an affair with the actress, making a number of disparaging comments about her on social media.

Nearly a week after Trump falsely claimed he would be arrested, the grand jury is again discussing a potential indictment of the 2024 hopeful for the Republican nomination. Trump Tower, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office and Manhattan courthouse remain under the watch of police in anticipation of protests, of which Trump has demanded.

RELATED Former President Donald Trump warns of 'death and destruction' if he is indicted in N.Y. case

On Monday, the grand jury heard testimony from former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker, NBC News reports. It was the second time Pecker has testified to the grand jury. He allegedly was involved in attempting to keep Daniels from going public about her affair with the former president. In 2021, he agreed to pay a $187,500 fine to the Federal Election Commission for his role in suppressing the story.

Advertisement

On Friday, Trump's rhetoric about an indictment became bolder, with the former president warning there would be "death and destruction" if charges are brought against him.

The controversial rhetoric has continued to flow on Trump's social media page despite fellow Republicans, including former Vice President Mike Pence, urging for calm. One post, which has since been removed, was an edited photo of Trump holding a baseball bat next to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, according to CBS News. Trump's warning of violence has coincided with threats to Bragg in the past week, including a letter that read "Alvin, I'm going to kill you."

RELATED Trump supporter demands retraction from Tucker Carlson for Jan. 6 riot conspiracy theory

Trump has also referred to Bragg, a Black man, as an "animal," sparking backlash from New York lawmakers. Rep. Adriano Espaillat, D-N.Y., hosted a press conference outside of the Adam Clayton Powell State Office Building, during which he called out Trump for his "racist and hate-based rhetoric" and voiced solidarity with Bragg.

"We are here to say let the process continue and no one is above the law, not even a president of the United States," Espaillat said, according to Politico.

RELATED Manhattan DA refuses House Republicans' demands for testimony in Trump hush money probe

Latest Headlines

Threats of severe weather, flash flooding persist for the Southeast
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Threats of severe weather, flash flooding persist for the Southeast
As residents of the South recover slowly following the destructive tornadoes that ripped through the region late last week and over the weekend, AccuWeather forecasters say the threat of severe weather will linger.
3 students, 3 adults, suspect killed after Nashville private school shooting
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
3 students, 3 adults, suspect killed after Nashville private school shooting
March 27 (UPI) -- Nashville emergency officials Monday morning that three students and three adults were killed at a private Christian school.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren announces bid for third term
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Sen. Elizabeth Warren announces bid for third term
March 27 (UPI) -- Sen. Elizabeth Warren announced a run for re-election on Monday in a two-minute video that appeared online, saying there is still more work to be done for working Americans.
Biden to announce new federal support for small businesses owned by women
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden to announce new federal support for small businesses owned by women
March 27 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will announce new federal resources to support small businesses owned by women as the government ramps up economic recovery efforts in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
GasBuddy: Any dip lower in retail gas prices will be fleeting
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
GasBuddy: Any dip lower in retail gas prices will be fleeting
March 27 (UPI) -- Following a sustained period of stability, retail gasoline prices may inch higher in bubble-up fashion as state-level prices start to influence the broader national average, an analyst said Monday.
Twitter says parts of source code were leaked on software development platform
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Twitter says parts of source code were leaked on software development platform
March 27 (UPI) -- Twitter is investigating who leaked the company's proprietary computer codes which were discovered posted to a public online platform used by software developers last week.
Death toll in Pa. chocolate factory explosion reaches 7
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Death toll in Pa. chocolate factory explosion reaches 7
March 27 (UPI) -- Emergency crews in Pennsylvania discovered two bodies late Sunday in the rubble of a destroyed chocolate factory in West Reading, bringing the death toll to seven, officials said.
Vice President Kamala Harris visits Ghana to promote security in West Africa
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Vice President Kamala Harris visits Ghana to promote security in West Africa
March 27 (UPI) -- U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is kicking off a high profile week-long African visit in Ghana as part of an effort by the administration to re-engage with the continent.
First Citizens Bank to buy Silicon Valley Bank
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
First Citizens Bank to buy Silicon Valley Bank
March 27 (UPI) -- First Citizens Bank and Trust will buy all deposits and loans of Silicon Valley Bank, federal regulators said late Sunday, after the California tech startup lender was shut down earlier this month.
2 Baton Rouge officers die in helicopter crash
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
2 Baton Rouge officers die in helicopter crash
March 26 (UPI) -- Two Louisiana police officers were killed when their law enforcement helicopter crashed in a field near Baton Rouge on Sunday, authorities said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Korea fires two missiles as U.S. aircraft carrier arrives
North Korea fires two missiles as U.S. aircraft carrier arrives
Millions of driver license numbers, personal records stolen in Latitude cyberattack
Millions of driver license numbers, personal records stolen in Latitude cyberattack
Saudi National Bank chair resigns after Credit Suisse comment
Saudi National Bank chair resigns after Credit Suisse comment
3 students, 3 adults, suspect killed after Nashville private school shooting
3 students, 3 adults, suspect killed after Nashville private school shooting
Death toll in Pa. chocolate factory explosion reaches 7
Death toll in Pa. chocolate factory explosion reaches 7
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement