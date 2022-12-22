Trending
Advertisement
Voices
Dec. 22, 2022 / 9:10 AM

Ukraine war: Moscow and Kyiv are talking -- just not about peace

By David Lewis, University of Exeter
President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine addresses a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Wednesday. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/c762882ed83ae6406f2ab186eff4db06/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine addresses a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Wednesday. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- At the G20 summit in Bali in November, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced a new 10-point plan to end hostilities. He demands nothing less than the withdrawal of Russian troops from all of Ukraine, including Crimea and other areas of the country occupied by the Russians since 2014. And the latest polls show 85% of Ukrainians support his uncompromising stand.

But Russia's position is as unyielding. Vladimir Putin is adamant that any political settlement will be based on "the realities that are taking shape on the ground." Moscow wants to force Ukraine to recognize Russia's occupation of nearly 20% of its territory.

Advertisement

Far from any peace talks, Ukrainian generals are worried about a new Russian offensive. But this doesn't mean the two sides are not talking.

Advertisement

There have been back-channel talks on a whole range of issues, brokered by mediators from Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. Oligarchs such as Roman Abramovich have been playing an unofficial role. Abu Dhabi and Ankara are the Helsinki and Vienna of this new cold war -- cities where Russian, Ukrainian and Western diplomats, businesspeople and spies can easily meet away from media scrutiny.

RELATED Full text: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky's address to Congress

Nuclear security

The toughest negotiation has been over nuclear security. Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, has been mediating talks to establish a "protection zone" around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Russia occupied the plant early in the war and has attempted to annex the whole region after a sham referendum in September. Ukraine rejects these claims -- as does most of the Ukrainian workforce at the plant.

But they are now on the frontline of the war. In November, Grossi called an outbreak of shelling around the plant "madness." Russia claims that Ukraine has been firing recklessly on the plant and mounting raids to try to recapture it. Ukraine claims that Russia uses the plant as cover to fire on Ukrainian forces.

Advertisement

In early December, there were rumors of a potential deal -- but the two sides differ on what a "protective zone" means. Ukraine wants a full withdrawal of Russian forces and personnel. The G7 backed this position in a statement in October. But Russia fears that any further retreat will provoke nationalist ire at home and give Ukraine a platform for a new counteroffensive.

In early December, Grossi told the press that he hoped to negotiate a deal by the end of the year, but since then there has been little sign of progress.

Fertilizer deals

A second backroom discussion has been held on the fertilizer trade, a critical problem for global food security. Russia is a major exporter of ammonia, the key ingredient in fertilizer. Prior to the war, the bulk of Russia's exports travelled along an aging Soviet-era pipeline from Tolyatti in central Russia to the Ukrainian port of Odessa.

The pipeline was closed in February when the war broke out. But under a deal negotiated in July by Turkey and the United Nations, Russia agreed to allow exports of grain to resume from Ukrainian ports. As part of the deal, Russian ammonia exports were also to restart -- but Ukraine refused to allow the pipeline to reopen.

Advertisement

The U.N. has held several meetings with both sides, and persuaded Russian and Ukrainian delegations to meet on Nov. 17 in Abu Dhabi.

The deal on the table is complicated. It would involve a U.S. company buying ammonia from the Russians at the Russian-Ukrainian border before reselling it on international markets. The stumbling block seems to be Ukraine's demand for a major prisoner swap as the price to get the pipeline running again.

The European Union did relax some sanctions against Russian fertilizer producers on Dec. 15 to allow shipments to leave European ports. The move sparked protests from Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania, and shows the difficult balance between a tight sanctions regime and global food security. But the Russian-Ukraine ammonia pipeline remains blocked.

Prisoner swaps

Talks on prisoner exchanges have been more successful. Turkey and Saudi Arabia were involved in negotiating a major exchange of 300 POWs in September. Despite the political rhetoric on both sides, ideology is largely absent from the prisoner swaps.

Instead, there is ruthless bargaining. In the September deal, 215 Ukrainian soldiers returned home, compared with just 55 Russians. But the Ukrainians had an ace card: Putin's Ukrainian crony Viktor Medvedchuk, who was facing treason charges after being captured early in the war. And there were some smart compromises: Commanders from Ukraine's Azov regiment were released on condition that they sit out the war in Turkey.

Advertisement

Since then, there have been regular swaps. By Dec. 7, Ukraine reported that 817 Ukrainian prisoners had been released since September. A further 65 Ukrainians and a U.S. citizen returned home on Dec. 15.

Some see this as hope for wider talks. The head of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, has pointed out that such exchanges sometimes lead to wider agreements. But there are more prosaic reasons driving the exchanges too. Prisoner swaps save money for both sides, and give them leverage for talks on other issues.

None of these backroom deals suggest that peace talks will come any time soon. While Putin continues to seek the destruction of the Ukrainian state, there is little prospect of a genuine peace deal. But they do show that both sides have informal channels for negotiations. These might be the best hope for now to avoid dangerous escalation, and to mitigate some of the worst impacts of the war on ordinary people.The Conversation

Advertisement

David Lewis is a professor of international politics at the University of Exeter.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

Read More

Zelensky-Biden news conference: freedom, sovereignty, only path to peace with Russia Ukraine church breaks from Russian tradition to celebrate Christmas on Dec. 25

Latest Headlines

Full text: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky's address to Congress
Voices // 1 hour ago
Full text: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky's address to Congress
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed a joint session of the U.S. Congress on Wednesday, expressing gratitude for military aid. Read the full text of his speech.
Ukraine might be Vladimir Putin's Vietnam
Voices // 1 day ago
Ukraine might be Vladimir Putin's Vietnam
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Is Ukraine Vladimir Putin's Vietnam? Will Putin's "special military operation" become a quagmire that eviscerates Russia's army and ultimately leads to its defeat?
There are 'smarter' ways for U.S. to fund public health emergencies
Voices // 2 days ago
There are 'smarter' ways for U.S. to fund public health emergencies
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Having sufficient and timely federal government funding to ensure adequate staffing, supplies and equipment and space to care for patients during a pandemic could be critical to sustaining clinical operations.
Netflix's 'Harry & Meghan': Sussexes not unique in being royal victims
Voices // 2 days ago
Netflix's 'Harry & Meghan': Sussexes not unique in being royal victims
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- As seen in the Netflix documentary "Harry & Meghan," monarchy makes extraordinary demands, not just of the monarch but of other close members of the royal family, whose lives are restricted from birth.
What social media regulation could look like: Think pipelines, not utilities
Voices // 6 days ago
What social media regulation could look like: Think pipelines, not utilities
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter, and his controversial statements and decisions as its owner, have fueled a new wave of calls for regulating social media companies.
Mass shootings reopen debate over crime scene photos
Voices // 1 week ago
Mass shootings reopen debate over crime scene photos
McCLELLANVILLE, S.C., Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A question raised in the wake of each new mass shooting is whether the publication of violent images, including those depicting gunshot wounds or police brutality, might be effective in preventing future carnage.
Big stories are hiding in plain sight on Ukraine, U.S. spending, royal family
Voices // 1 week ago
Big stories are hiding in plain sight on Ukraine, U.S. spending, royal family
Crucial aspects of many stories are hidden in plain sight and are missed both by leaders of government and the reporting media.
Elon Musk's archaic management style prioritizes profit over people
Voices // 1 week ago
Elon Musk's archaic management style prioritizes profit over people
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Management approaches like Elon Musk's at Twitter and Tesla threaten current business management practices that advocate for healthy, happy and engaged workplaces.
Non-lethal weapons can play a growing role in U.S. defense
Voices // 1 week ago
Non-lethal weapons can play a growing role in U.S. defense
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Defense is increasingly focused on "gray zone" competition with other great powers, striving to deter aggression while also avoiding escalation to full-scale war.
Ukraine-Russia war fought on four 'fronts' as winter bites
Voices // 1 week ago
Ukraine-Russia war fought on four 'fronts' as winter bites
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A victory for Russian President Vladimir Putin in Ukraine is hard to envisage as the war moves into its fourth phase in the winter.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine church breaks from Russian tradition to celebrate Christmas on Dec. 25
Ukraine church breaks from Russian tradition to celebrate Christmas on Dec. 25
Revolver owned by Teddy Roosevelt sells for nearly $1 million
Revolver owned by Teddy Roosevelt sells for nearly $1 million
Justin Bieber clothing line pulled from H&M stores after singer's complaint
Justin Bieber clothing line pulled from H&M stores after singer's complaint
'Ukraine is alive and kicking': Zelensky thanks Americans in speech to Congress
'Ukraine is alive and kicking': Zelensky thanks Americans in speech to Congress
Senate fails to pass $1.7T omnibus bill as Friday deadline nears
Senate fails to pass $1.7T omnibus bill as Friday deadline nears
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement