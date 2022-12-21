Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 21, 2022 / 8:48 PM

Ukraine church breaks from Russian tradition to celebrate Christmas on Dec. 25

By Joe Fisher
People take pictures and walk by a Christmas tree installed at Sofiyska Square, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sunday. Photo by Oleg Petrasyuk/EPA-EFE
People take pictures and walk by a Christmas tree installed at Sofiyska Square, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sunday. Photo by Oleg Petrasyuk/EPA-EFE

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The Orthodox Church of Ukraine will observe Christmas on Dec. 25 for the first time in its history, breaking tradition with Russia, which celebrates on Jan. 7.

The Orthodox Church of Ukraine was established in 2018 after splitting from the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, which is closely aligned with Russia.

Advertisement

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has mulled banning the UOC over its ties to Russia in recent weeks, the New York Times reports.

Ukraine's Christmas celebrations typically follow Eastern tradition, beginning on Jan. 6, which is considered Christmas Eve. The Christmas Eve feast features 12 courses of meat-free dishes. Those who observe will fast leading up to Christmas Day, aside from drinking holy water.

RELATED Watch live: Ukrainian President Zelensky to address joint session of Congress

The 40-day nativity fast begins six weeks before Christmas. With the OCU celebrating on Dec. 25, an exemption will be given to partake in a feast that day.

"We are giving people the option to celebrate on a different day," said Archbishop Yevstratiy Zoria of the OCU in Kyiv.

"We are not moving the day of Christmas. This will be an additional day of worship."

Advertisement

The OCU has about 7,000 parishes and more than 60 bishops, who will have the option to celebrate Christmas on Dec. 25, but it is not required.

"For most bishops of the church, the calendar is not a dogmatic issue of faith," Archbishop Fedir, head of the youth department of the OCU, told Christianity Today.

"Especially after the full-scale aggression of Russia, there is a desire to become part of the Western family of churches. If we want to survive as a nation, we have to break from Russia. Not only politically and physically, but spiritually."

RELATED Putin blames 'third' countries for Ukraine war in address

Read More

Zelensky-Biden news conference: freedom, sovereignty, only path to peace with Russia

Latest Headlines

'Ukraine is alive and kicking': Zelensky thanks Americans in speech to Congress
World News // 1 hour ago
'Ukraine is alive and kicking': Zelensky thanks Americans in speech to Congress
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said "Ukraine is alive and kicking" as he thanked Americans during his address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday evening.
Teen girls likely sought liquor bottle in deadly Toronto 'swarming' attack, police say
World News // 2 hours ago
Teen girls likely sought liquor bottle in deadly Toronto 'swarming' attack, police say
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Eight teenage girls, as young as 13, are charged with murdering a 59-year-old homeless man in Toronto in what police are calling a deadly 'swarming' knife attack over a bottle of liquor.
Britons urged to avoid risks during ambulance strike
World News // 3 hours ago
Britons urged to avoid risks during ambulance strike
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Britain's health secretary, Will Quince, has urged the public to avoid unnecessary risks during an ambulance workers strike on Wednesday.
Vandals destroy 30,000-year-old Aboriginal art
World News // 7 hours ago
Vandals destroy 30,000-year-old Aboriginal art
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Vandals have destroyed a 30,000-year-old piece of Aboriginal art in southern Australia. Officials promised to prosecute the perpetrators if they are caught.
Putin blames 'third' countries for Ukraine war in address
World News // 8 hours ago
Putin blames 'third' countries for Ukraine war in address
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country is not to blame for the war in Ukraine during a speech to military leaders on Wednesday. Putin made references to Russia's nuclear arsenal during the speech.
Italy's Eni finds natural gas in the contentious waters off Cyprus
World News // 8 hours ago
Italy's Eni finds natural gas in the contentious waters off Cyprus
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The discovery theoretically holds enough gas to meet 10% of the annual demand in the United States, the world's largest economy.
Peru expels Mexican ambassador after asylum granted to ousted president's family
World News // 12 hours ago
Peru expels Mexican ambassador after asylum granted to ousted president's family
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Mexico's ambassador has been ordered to leave Peru within 72 hours after the Mexican government offered asylum to the family of recently ousted Peruvian President Pedro Castillo.
Women barred from attending universities in Afghanistan under Taliban rule
World News // 1 day ago
Women barred from attending universities in Afghanistan under Taliban rule
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The Taliban announced a ban on women in Afghanistan universities Tuesday -- the latest move to restrict the educational freedoms of women and girls since taking power last year.
Grandfather of NHL defenseman identified as condo shooting victim
World News // 22 hours ago
Grandfather of NHL defenseman identified as condo shooting victim
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The grandfather of a defenseman for the Toronto Maple Leafs was among the five people killed over the weekend in a mass shooting at a condominium tower, the team confirmed Tuesday.
Porsche opens e-fuel plant in Chile in push for carbon-neutral balance by 2030
World News // 1 day ago
Porsche opens e-fuel plant in Chile in push for carbon-neutral balance by 2030
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A Porsche 911 was filled up with e-fuel Tuesday at a newly opened plant in Chile where the German luxury car maker will double down on its efforts to reach carbon neutrality by 2030.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ohio police search for missing 5-month-old after twin brother found
Ohio police search for missing 5-month-old after twin brother found
Grandfather of NHL defenseman identified as condo shooting victim
Grandfather of NHL defenseman identified as condo shooting victim
Vandals destroy 30,000-year-old Aboriginal art
Vandals destroy 30,000-year-old Aboriginal art
House documents show Trump paid no taxes in 2020, little in other years
House documents show Trump paid no taxes in 2020, little in other years
Arizona judge allows case challenging AG election results to proceed
Arizona judge allows case challenging AG election results to proceed
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement