Ukraine church breaks from Russian tradition to celebrate Christmas on Dec. 25

People take pictures and walk by a Christmas tree installed at Sofiyska Square, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sunday. Photo by Oleg Petrasyuk/EPA-EFE

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The Orthodox Church of Ukraine will observe Christmas on Dec. 25 for the first time in its history, breaking tradition with Russia, which celebrates on Jan. 7. The Orthodox Church of Ukraine was established in 2018 after splitting from the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, which is closely aligned with Russia. Advertisement

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has mulled banning the UOC over its ties to Russia in recent weeks, the New York Times reports.

Ukraine's Christmas celebrations typically follow Eastern tradition, beginning on Jan. 6, which is considered Christmas Eve. The Christmas Eve feast features 12 courses of meat-free dishes. Those who observe will fast leading up to Christmas Day, aside from drinking holy water.

The 40-day nativity fast begins six weeks before Christmas. With the OCU celebrating on Dec. 25, an exemption will be given to partake in a feast that day.

"We are giving people the option to celebrate on a different day," said Archbishop Yevstratiy Zoria of the OCU in Kyiv.

"We are not moving the day of Christmas. This will be an additional day of worship."

The OCU has about 7,000 parishes and more than 60 bishops, who will have the option to celebrate Christmas on Dec. 25, but it is not required.

"For most bishops of the church, the calendar is not a dogmatic issue of faith," Archbishop Fedir, head of the youth department of the OCU, told Christianity Today.

"Especially after the full-scale aggression of Russia, there is a desire to become part of the Western family of churches. If we want to survive as a nation, we have to break from Russia. Not only politically and physically, but spiritually."