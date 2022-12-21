Trending
Dec. 21, 2022 / 6:18 PM

Zelensky-Biden news conference: freedom, sovereignty, only path to peace with Russia

By Joe Fisher
1/6
President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine (L) speaks during a joint press conference with President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI
President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine (L) speaks during a joint press conference with President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the people of Ukraine during a joint news conference on Wednesday that the United States will continue to support them in the war with Russia until it reaches an end.

Biden and Zelensky met the media in the East Room of the White House, sharing their gratitude for each other after holding a private meeting in the Oval Office. The two entered at about 4:45 p.m. EST.

Biden said that while he has been in close communication with his Ukrainian counterpart throughout the conflict with Russia, there is no substitute for meeting face-to-face.

The meeting came on day 300 since Russia invaded Ukraine, and at a time when Russian attacks have turned toward infrastructure.

"We should be clear about what Russia is doing. They are purposely attacking Ukraine's infrastructure during the coldest, darkest part of the year," Biden said.

"Russia is using winter as a weapon, freezing people, starving people, cutting them off from each other. It's one of the latest examples of the outrageous atrocities Russia is committing."

Zelensky expressed his gratitude to the American people for continuing to support Ukraine as it defends its land, democracy and civilian lives. He said the bond between the United States and Ukraine has been strengthened, and his meeting with Biden Wednesday was an "historic" one.

The presidents discussed strategic plans to defend against Russia, upon which Zelensky did not elaborate, as well as sanctions and "legal pressures" that could be applied to hold Russia accountable for its actions in Ukraine.

Many of Zelensky's responses evoked images of children affected by the war, which he said he cannot ignore as a father. When asked how Ukraine can reach a "just peace" resolution with Russia, he said for many parents whose children have died in the war, peace may not be attainable.

"For me as president, just peace is no compromises to the sovereignty, freedom and territorial integrity of my country," Zelensky said.

"As a father, I would like to emphasize how many parents lost their sons and daughters on the frontlines. So what is just peace for them? Money is nothing. No compensations or reparations are of no consequence. They live by revenge."

He added: "The longer the war lasts, the more parents who live for the sake of vengeance."

Biden agreed with Zelensky's assertion that the war can end, noting that Putin could halt it immediately if he chose to, but he will not.

"We are going to help Ukraine succeed on the battlefield," Biden said. "Then, if and when President Zelensky is ready to talk to the Russians he will be able to succeed because he has won on the battlefield."

Zelensky expressed his "deepest appreciation" for Biden signing off on the delivery of a Patriot battery that will help secure Ukrainian air space.

The United States announced it will provide an additional $1.85 billion in defense and security support prior to Zelensky meeting with Biden. Biden said the total amount of new support, which also includes 200,000 rounds of artillery ammunition, totals about $2.2 billion.

"After the Patriots are installed, I will send a signal to President Biden we would like more Patriots," he said to laughter from those assembled.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky visits Washington amid war

| License Photo

