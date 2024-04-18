Trending
April 18, 2024 / 7:26 AM

8 World Food Program trucks cross into Gaza on new route

By Paul Godfrey
The first U.N. World Food Program aid trucks since the opening of Israel's Ashdod port to international humanitarian aid shipments crossed into the Gaza strip, the Israeli military said. File Photo courtesy Israel Defense Forces
April 18 (UPI) -- The first U.N. World Food Program trucks since the opening of Israel's Ashdod port to international humanitarian aid shipments crossed into the Gaza Strip, the Israeli military said.

The eight trucks loaded with flour drove in via Israel's Kerem Shalom checkpoint at the southeastern tip of the strip adjacent to the border with Egypt on Wednesday afternoon after undergoing rigorous security checks at the Mediterranean Sea coast port 55 miles away to the north, Israel Defense Forces said in a post on X.

The operation was conducted in cooperation with the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, a Defense Ministry unit that liaises on civilian initiatives involving the government and the IDF and international organizations, diplomats and the Palestinian Authority, which said Ashdod-Kerem Shalom was not only an additional route to get humanitarian aid to where it was needed but an additional inspection point that would ramp up Israel's aid throughput capacity even further.

"This is part of the new phase of Israel's humanitarian campaign. There is no limit to the amount of humanitarian aid we are willing to facilitate because we know our war is with Hamas and not with the people of Gaza," a COGAT spokesman said on X.

The WFP deliveries came a day after EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell accused Israel of being slow to deliver on pledges to boost the amount of aid getting into Gaza amid warnings of looming famine and a deadly IDF airstrike on a World Central Kitchen aid convoy killing seven of the U.S. non-profit's workers.

The IDF announced the first food aid convoy to use the new route Friday, two days after Defense Minister Yoav Gallant approved the plan, but did not specify how many trucks had crossed into Gaza nor the aid agency to which they belonged.

The route is the second of two new crossings established in response to an intervention by U.S. President Joe Biden following the April 1 WCK incident, for which Israel has blamed human error and apologized.

A further three convoys have entered Gaza since via the Erez northern crossing point Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, 25 trucks in all carrying around 404 metric tons of food parcels and wheat flour, WFP said in a post on X.

WFP said the aid for nearly 80,000 people was the first to get into the north of the strip via the new crossing which Israel opened April 5

"So far in April, 392 trucks carrying food have entered Gaza. This is nearly the same rate as March, but half that compared to January. The only way to halt famine is through regular and sustained access and a humanitarian cease-fire," the organization said.

Biden also said that more still needed to be done.

"In the 12 days following my call with Prime Minister Netanyahu, 3,000 trucks with food and supplies moved into Gaza -- a daily increase of over 50% from the week prior. It's still not enough," he said Wednesday in a post on X.

"We continue to urge Israel to ramp up land, air, and sea deliveries for Gaza civilians."

World Bank announces plan to provide electricity access to 300M Africans
World News // 2 hours ago
World Bank announces plan to provide electricity access to 300M Africans
April 18 (UPI) -- The World Bank has announced a partnership with its African counterpart that aims to provide at least 300 million people in the continent with electricity by the end of the decade.
China denounces U.S. shipbuilding probe as politically motivated 'mistake'
World News // 3 hours ago
China denounces U.S. shipbuilding probe as politically motivated 'mistake'
April 18 (UPI) -- China late Wednesday called on the United States to end its investigation into its shipbuilding industry, denouncing the probe as a politically motivated "mistake."
State Department invites 22 countries for some hip-hop diplomacy
World News // 16 hours ago
State Department invites 22 countries for some hip-hop diplomacy
April 17 (UPI) -- The State Department is doing some hip-hop diplomacy through April 26 in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Chapel Hill, N.C., exploring how the music genre has promoted peace and positive social change.
Authorities arrest nine in Canada gold heist at Toronto airport
World News // 1 day ago
Authorities arrest nine in Canada gold heist at Toronto airport
April 17 (UPI) -- Authorities in Canada say nine arrests have been made in the investigation of last year's heist of gold worth over $20 million from Toronto's Pearson International Airport, which had reverberating effects.
Minor damages reported after 6.6 magnitude earthquake hits Japan
World News // 18 hours ago
Minor damages reported after 6.6 magnitude earthquake hits Japan
April 17 (UPI) -- A 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Japan at 11:14 p.m. Wednesday local time, off the west coast of Shikoku Island.
EU questions TikTok over app that offers rewards for watching videos
World News // 19 hours ago
EU questions TikTok over app that offers rewards for watching videos
April 17 (UPI) -- The European Commission on Thursday gave TikTok 24 hours to give it a risk assessment on its new app that give users "rewards" to like or watch videos.
Netanyahu says Israel will make its own decision on Iran attack response
World News // 19 hours ago
Netanyahu says Israel will make its own decision on Iran attack response
April 17 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday Israel will make its own decision about a response to the Iranian missile and drone attack. Israel's allies have urged restraint.
Extreme rain brings extensive flooding, kills at least 18 in UAE, Oman
World News // 19 hours ago
Extreme rain brings extensive flooding, kills at least 18 in UAE, Oman
Intense rain in the Middle East Sunday and Monday caused extensive flooding in the United Arab Emirates and Oman, where at least 18 people have been killed.
U.N. report finds growing sexual and reproductive health inequities
World News // 20 hours ago
U.N. report finds growing sexual and reproductive health inequities
April 17 (UPI) -- A United Nations Population Fund report Wednesday said disparities in worldwide reproductive and sexual health equity are widening, even as remarkable advances have been achieved.
At least 14 killed, 60 injured in Russian missile strikes in northern Ukraine
World News // 22 hours ago
At least 14 killed, 60 injured in Russian missile strikes in northern Ukraine
April 17 (UPI) -- Russian missile strikes targeting the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv early Wednesday killed at least 14 people and injured more than 60 including two children, authorities said.
