Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 2, 2024 / 6:37 AM

World Central Kitchen halts Gaza activity in wake of deadly airstrike on food aid convoy

By Paul Godfrey
U.S. non-profit World Central Kitchen said Tuesday it was suspending food aid operations in Gaza with immediate effect in the wake of an "unforgivable" Israel Defense Forces airstrike on one of its convoys that killed seven of its workers. Photo by Mohammed Saber/EPA-EFE
U.S. non-profit World Central Kitchen said Tuesday it was suspending food aid operations in Gaza with immediate effect in the wake of an "unforgivable" Israel Defense Forces airstrike on one of its convoys that killed seven of its workers. Photo by Mohammed Saber/EPA-EFE

April 2 (UPI) -- U.S. non-profit World Central Kitchen said Tuesday it was suspending food aid operations in Gaza with immediate effect in the wake of the killing of seven of its workers in an "unforgivable" Israel Defense Forces airstrike.

The food charity announced the decision in a news release as it raised the number of staff killed in the strike from four to seven.

Advertisement

"World Central Kitchen is pausing operations immediately in the region. We will be making decisions about the future of our work soon," CEO Erin Gore said

Gore said the team members were on an agreed aid route in a "de-conflicted zone" in a marked convoy comprising two armored vehicles and one "soft-skinned" vehicle that was targeted despite WCK coordinating its movements with the IDF.

Related

The convoy was hit as it was leaving the Deir al-Balah warehouse in central Gaza, where the team had unloaded more than 100 tons of food aid shipped in on a recently established international maritime route from Cyprus.

Advertisement

WCK said six of those killed were foreign nationals from Australia, Poland, Britain and a dual U.S.-Canadian citizen -- although the breakdown was unclear -- with the seventh victim a Palestinian.

The IDF said an in-depth investigation led by its most senior ranking officers was underway.

"The IDF makes great efforts to enable the safe passage of humanitarian aid, and works in full cooperation and coordination with the WCK organization in order to support their efforts to provide food and humanitarian aid to the residents of the Gaza Strip," it said in a post on X.

Expressing sadness and shock, the United States demanded humanitarian workers delivering aid be kept safe and urged Israel to quickly get to the bottom of what happened.

"We are heartbroken and deeply troubled by the strike that killed World Central Kitchen aid workers in Gaza," said White House national security spokesperson Adrienne Watson in a post on X.

"Humanitarian aid workers must be protected as they deliver aid that is desperately needed, and we urge Israel to swiftly investigate what happened."

In a stinging response, WCK's Gore said the incident was not only an attack against WCK, but an attack on humanitarian organizations "showing up in the most dire of situations where food is being used as a weapon of war."

Advertisement

"This is unforgivable," she added.

"I am heartbroken and appalled that we -- World Central Kitchen and the world -- lost beautiful lives today because of a targeted attack by the IDF.

"The love they had for feeding people, the determination they embodied to show that humanity rises above all, and the impact they made in countless lives will forever be remembered and cherished," said Gore.

Australia confirmed Tuesday that one of its citizens, Lalzawmi "Zomi" Frankcom was among those killed, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese warning he would be demanding answers.

Canberra would, he said, be expecting "full accountability" for what he said was an "completely unacceptable tragedy" that should never have occurred."

"This is someone who was volunteering overseas to provide aid through this charity for people who are suffering tremendous deprivation in Gaza. And this is just completely unacceptable," he said.

The dead Pole has been unofficially named as Damian Sobol from the southeastern city of Przemysl on the Poland-Ukraine border.

The foreign ministry in Warsaw said it was in receipt of information regarding the incident and was urgently seeking confirmation of the victim's identity from its Israeli counterparts.

Latest Headlines

North Korea fires intermediate-range ballistic missile into East Sea
World News // 7 hours ago
North Korea fires intermediate-range ballistic missile into East Sea
SEOUL, April 2 (UPI) -- North Korea launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile into the East Sea Tuesday, the South Korean military said, the latest in a slew of weapons tests by the isolated regime this year.
Foreign aid workers killed in Gaza, as World Central Kitchen decries 'tragedy'
World News // 8 hours ago
Foreign aid workers killed in Gaza, as World Central Kitchen decries 'tragedy'
April 1 (UPI) -- Four foreign aid workers with the U.S. nonprofit World Central Kitchen have been killed in an Israeli strike in central Gaza, the food aid charity reported Monday. The Israeli Defense Forces said it is investigating.
Top Iranian commander killed in reported Israeli airstrike in Syria
World News // 16 hours ago
Top Iranian commander killed in reported Israeli airstrike in Syria
April 1 (UPI) -- A senior Iranian military commander was killed Monday during an airstrike next to the country's embassy in Syria, according to Iranian media.
Israel's Knesset approves law allowing government to shutter foreign broadcasters
World News // 14 hours ago
Israel's Knesset approves law allowing government to shutter foreign broadcasters
April 1 (UPI) -- Israel's Knesset on Monday approved a new law allowing the government to temporarily shut down the operations of foreign broadcasters deemed to be a security threat, which backers say is aimed at the Al Jazeera network.
IDF pulls out of al-Shifa hospital in Gaza, leaves devastation
World News // 20 hours ago
IDF pulls out of al-Shifa hospital in Gaza, leaves devastation
April 1 (UPI) -- Israel Defense Forces said it pulled out of al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City after a two-week operation that killed 200 "terrorists," but left most of the medical complex destroyed.
Turkey's opposition party scores key local election wins
World News // 21 hours ago
Turkey's opposition party scores key local election wins
April 1 (UPI) -- Led by Ekrem Imamoglu's re-election as mayor of Istanbul, Turkey's leading opposition party scored impressive victories in local elections, appearing to send a message to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Three men stabbed in terror attack on Israeli shopping mall
World News // 23 hours ago
Three men stabbed in terror attack on Israeli shopping mall
April 1 (UPI) -- A knife rampage at a shopping mall in central Israel left two men and a teenager seriously injured before police shot and killed the assailant.
North Korea says it will launch 'several' spy satellites this year
World News // 1 day ago
North Korea says it will launch 'several' spy satellites this year
SEOUL, April 1 (UPI) -- North Korea said Monday it was on its way to becoming a "space power" and vowed to put several more reconnaissance satellites into orbit this year, following its first successful launch in November.
Remains of missing two-year-old boy found near French Alps hamlet
World News // 1 day ago
Remains of missing two-year-old boy found near French Alps hamlet
March 31 (UPI) -- Remains belonging to a two-year-old boy who went missing almost nine months ago in the French Alps have been found, according to local media reports.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu undergoes successful hernia surgery
World News // 1 day ago
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu undergoes successful hernia surgery
March 31 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel underwent successful hernia surgery Sunday night, his doctors said in a statement.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Windshield crack forces United Airlines 777 to land in Chicago
Windshield crack forces United Airlines 777 to land in Chicago
Shares of Trump Media plunge after release of weak Truth Social sales figures
Shares of Trump Media plunge after release of weak Truth Social sales figures
Baltimore bridge task force scrambles to open temporary shipping channel
Baltimore bridge task force scrambles to open temporary shipping channel
Top Iranian commander killed in reported Israeli airstrike in Syria
Top Iranian commander killed in reported Israeli airstrike in Syria
Three men stabbed in terror attack on Israeli shopping mall
Three men stabbed in terror attack on Israeli shopping mall
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement