World News
April 1, 2024 / 11:14 PM

Foreign aid workers killed in Gaza, as World Central Kitchen decries 'tragedy'

By Sheri Walsh
Four foreign aid food workers with the U.S. nonprofit World Central Kitchen have been killed in an Israeli strike in central Gaza, the food aid charity reported Monday. The Israeli Defense Forces said it is investigating the "tragic incident." File photo courtesy of World Central Kitchen
April 1 (UPI) -- Four foreign aid food workers with the U.S. nonprofit World Central Kitchen have been killed in an Israeli strike in central Gaza, the food aid charity reported Monday.

The foreign nationals -- reported to be from Poland, Australia, Ireland and the United Kingdom -- were killed in an Israeli strike on a vehicle south of central Gaza's Deir al-Balah. A Palestinian translator was also reported to have been killed.

"We are aware of reports that members of the World Central Kitchen team have been killed in an IDF attack while working to support our humanitarian food delivery efforts in Gaza," World Central Kitchen wrote Monday in a post on X.

"This is a tragedy. Humanitarian aid workers and civilians should NEVER be a target. EVER."

World Central Kitchen's founder also confirmed the reports, saying he is "heartbroken."

"Today World Central Kitchen lost several of our sisters and brothers in an IDF air strike in Gaza," Chef José Andrés of World Central Kitchen wrote Monday in a post on X.

"I am heartbroken and grieving for their families and friends and our whole WCK family. These people ...angels ...I served alongside in Ukraine, Gaza, Turkey, Morocco, Bahamas, Indonesia. They are not faceless ...they are not nameless," Andrés added.

The Israeli Defense Forces said it is investigating the "tragic incident."

"Following the reports regarding the World Central Kitchen personnel in Gaza today, the IDF is conducting a thorough review at the highest levels to understand the circumstances of this tragic accident," Avichay Adraee, a spokesperson for the Israeli Defense Forces, said in a statement.

"The IDF makes extensive efforts to enable the safe delivery of humanitarian aid, and has been working closely with WCK in their vital efforts to provide food and humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza," Adraee added.

Last month, nearly 200 tons of food and ready-to-eat meals were distributed by World Central Kitchen to families facing starvation in war-torn northern Gaza. It was the first humanitarian shipment to reach the Gazan coast by sea in nearly two decades.

Israel declared war on Hamas in Gaza, following the terror group's Oct. 7 attack in southern Israel that left more than 1,200 dead and at least 250 taken hostage. Since the war began, at least 32,845 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

On Monday, Andrés called on the Israeli government to stop the killing.

"The Israeli government needs to stop this indiscriminate killing. It needs to stop restricting humanitarian aid, stop killing civilians and aid workers, and stop using food as a weapon. No more innocent lives lost. Peace starts with our shared humanity. It needs to start now."

