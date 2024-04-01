Trending
April 1, 2024 / 5:32 PM

Israel's Knesset approves law allowing government to shutter foreign broadcasters

By Don Jacobson
Employees of Al Jazeera satellite channel are shown working at their Jerusalem bureau in 2017. Israel's Knesset on Monday approved a law aimed at the broadcaster allowing the government to shutter the operations of foreign broadcasters deemed a security threat. File Photo by Atef Safadi/EPA
April 1 (UPI) -- Israel's Knesset on Monday approved a new law allowing the government to temporarily shut down the operations of foreign broadcasters deemed to be a security threat, which backers say is aimed at the Qatari-funded Al Jazeera news channel.

Israeli lawmakers approved the measure in an overwhelming 71-10 vote, under which the country's prime minister, in consultation with other top-level government officials, is authorized to stop the broadcasts of a foreign channel, close its offices, take down its website if based in Israel or seize its equipment if it is causing "real harm to state security."

The bill stipulates such actions, which must initiated by the country's communications minister, can be enforced for 45 days, with the option for an extension for an additional 45 days. The measure will remain in effect until July 31 or the end of the Israel's war against Hamas militants in Gaza, whichever comes first.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement he will immediately enforce the law against Al Jazeera, which he accused of "aiding Hamas terrorists" during their deadly Oct. 7 surprise attack against Israel.

"The terrorist channel Al Jazeera will no longer broadcast from Israel," he declared. "I intend to act immediately in accordance with the new law to stop the channel's activity."

Passage of the bill was headed by Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi, a hardline member of Netanyahu's Likud Party, who had previously vowed to shutter Al Jazeera, which has been one of only a few news operations to broadcast live from Gaza during Israel's assault against Hamas.

"Al Jazeera will be closed in the coming days," Karhi said in a statement. "We have brought to fruition an effective and swift tool against those who use freedom of the press to harm Israel's security and IDF soldiers, and who incite to terrorism during a time of war."

The United States, however, expressed reservations over the law on Monday as White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called the move "concerning."

"We believe in the freedom of the press. It is critical -- it is critically important," she told reporters. "And the United States supports the critically important work journalists around the world do. And that includes those who are reporting in the conflict in Gaza."

The U.S.-based Committee to Protect Journalists also voiced dismay over the new Israeli law.

"CPJ is deeply concerned by new legislation authorizing the Netanyahu government to shutter Al-Jazeera in Israel," said Carlos Martínez de la Serna, the group's program director. "The law grants the government the power to close any foreign media outlets operating in Israel, posing a significant threat to international media within the country."

The measure, he said, "contributes to a climate of self-censorship and hostility toward the press, a trend that has escalated since the Israel-Gaza war began."

