Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 16, 2024 / 12:24 AM

Gaza war protesters block bridges, airport expressways in U.S. cities

By Sheri Walsh
Gaza war demonstrators shut-down the expressway to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Monday afternoon, as Port of Seattle police moved in and made 46 arrests. Protest organizers targeted April 15, saying "Our taxes are funding genocide." Photo courtesy of Washington State Department of Transportation
Gaza war demonstrators shut-down the expressway to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Monday afternoon, as Port of Seattle police moved in and made 46 arrests. Protest organizers targeted April 15, saying "Our taxes are funding genocide." Photo courtesy of Washington State Department of Transportation

April 15 (UPI) -- Hundreds of protesters blocked traffic in cities throughout the United States on Monday, to protest Israel's war in Gaza.

Demonstrators, carrying signs that said "Stop the world for Gaza," shut down San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge for five hours during the morning commute, while protesters blocked traffic heading into Seattle-Tacoma International Airport during the afternoon.

Advertisement

New York City police officers arrested protesters who stopped traffic on the Brooklyn Bridge. And 40 people were arrested at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport after blocking traffic to the airport with signs that said "Stop sending bombs."

"O'Hare International Airport is one of the largest in the country, and there will be NO business as usual while the United States green-lights the genocide of Palestinians," the group Chicago Dissenters wrote Monday in a post on X, showing them linked across the expressway.

In San Francisco, the Golden Gate Bridge was shut down during the morning commute, starting at about 7:30 a.m. local time until about 12:15 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol, adding more protests in Oakland shut down another major freeway.

Advertisement

"The California Highway Patrol has been actively engaged in the de-escalation of multiple ongoing protests in the Bay Area this morning, including on the Golden Gate Bridge," the CHP said in a post on Facebook.

"Officers responded to each location and determined protesters had utilized various devices intended to impede law enforcement's ability to remove protesters, including 55-gallon drums filled with concrete," according to the CHP. Officers were able to remove the devices from the Golden Gate Bridge and Interstate 880 in Oakland and "take those involved into custody."

During the afternoon commute in Seattle, Washington State Department of Transportation cameras picked up several vehicles blocking the expressway to the airport, forcing traffic to backup and desperate travelers to abandon their cars to make their flights.

Port of Seattle police moved in quickly to tow protesters' vehicles. Officers made 46 arrests as protesters locked their arms together in a formation called "sleeping dragon."

Demonstrators said they targeted Monday, which is Tax Day, as part of a "global call for an economic blockade" to Israel's ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza.

"Our government continues to use our tax money to fund the genocide we are witnessing on our screens," they said in a post.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Ex-Marine gets nine years for firebombing Planned Parenthood
U.S. News // 54 minutes ago
Ex-Marine gets nine years for firebombing Planned Parenthood
April 15 (UPI) -- A former U.S. Marine and neo-Nazi who pleaded guilty to firebombing a California Planned Parenthood clinic was sentenced to nine years' imprisonment on Monday, prosecutors said.
Speaker Mike Johnson says House to vote on separate Israel, Ukraine aid packages
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Speaker Mike Johnson says House to vote on separate Israel, Ukraine aid packages
April 15 (UPI) -- House Speaker Mike Johnson announced late Monday that the House will vote this week on two separate aid packages for Israel and Ukraine, in response to "precipitating events around the globe."
Jail recording as boy's body discovered played during Chad Daybell murder trial
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Jail recording as boy's body discovered played during Chad Daybell murder trial
April 15 (UPI) -- A jail phone call was played, during the third day of testimony in Chad Daybell's triple murder trial in Boise, Idaho, shortly before the remains of his wife's 7-year-old son were found buried on his property.
Fourth victim recovered in Baltimore's Key Bridge collapse
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Fourth victim recovered in Baltimore's Key Bridge collapse
April 15 (UPI) -- The body of a fourth victim was recovered Monday from the site of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore, according to Maryland State Police who said the victim was found inside of a construction vehicle.
Florida company cited over worker's heat death amid state's ban on heat illness prevention
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Florida company cited over worker's heat death amid state's ban on heat illness prevention
April 15 (UPI) -- The Department of Labor on Monday said it cited a Florida company for its lack of preparedness to prevent heat-related illness after a heatstroke killed a 26-year-old worker from Mexico in September 2023.
Supreme Court allows Idaho to enforce ban on gender-affirming care for teens
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Supreme Court allows Idaho to enforce ban on gender-affirming care for teens
April 15 (UPI) -- Idaho will be allowed to widely enforce a law banning gender-affirming healthcare for transgender teens even as a legal challenge against it continues, a divided Supreme Court ruled Monday.
Bidens release 2023 tax returns, showing income of nearly $620K
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Bidens release 2023 tax returns, showing income of nearly $620K
April 15 (UPI) -- As Americans rushed to get their taxes filed Monday, the White House released the 2023 tax returns of President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, who made a combined income of nearly $620,000 last year.
Trump Media stock drops 18% after filing to sell more shares
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trump Media stock drops 18% after filing to sell more shares
April 15 (UPI) -- Share prices for Trump Media took plunged more than 18% on Monday as its largest shareholder, former President Donald Trump, appeared in court at the start of a historic criminal trial in New York.
Biden meets with Iraqi PM Al-Sudani amid growing tensions in Middle East
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden meets with Iraqi PM Al-Sudani amid growing tensions in Middle East
April 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani at the White House on Monday to discuss the future of 2,500 U.S. troops stationed there amid renewed ISIS threats and tensions in the Middle East.
Federal judge dismisses Rudy Giuliani's bid for new defamation trial
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Federal judge dismisses Rudy Giuliani's bid for new defamation trial
April 15 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Monday tossed out a motion by former Trump campaign official Rudy Giuliani seeking to have a $148 million defamation judgment against him dismissed.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bodies found in rural Okla. county by investigators searching for 2 missing mothers
Bodies found in rural Okla. county by investigators searching for 2 missing mothers
Justice Clarence Thomas misses hearings, no explanation given
Justice Clarence Thomas misses hearings, no explanation given
Hush-money trial: Judge to rule next week on Trump's alleged gag order violation
Hush-money trial: Judge to rule next week on Trump's alleged gag order violation
Bishop, three others injured in stabbing at Sydney church service, suspect arrested
Bishop, three others injured in stabbing at Sydney church service, suspect arrested
'Rust' armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed gets maximum 18-month sentence in movie set death
'Rust' armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed gets maximum 18-month sentence in movie set death
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement