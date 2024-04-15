Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 15, 2024 / 1:48 PM

As security concerns mount for Olympics, France outlines alternatives for opening ceremonies

By Chris Benson
In 2017, Olympic rings were unveiled on the Trocadero Square opposite the Eiffel Tower (pictured) to celebrate Paris officially being awarded the 2024 Olympic Games. The site is one of the alternatives being considered for the event's opening ceremonies this summer. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI
1 of 3 | In 2017, Olympic rings were unveiled on the Trocadero Square opposite the Eiffel Tower (pictured) to celebrate Paris officially being awarded the 2024 Olympic Games. The site is one of the alternatives being considered for the event's opening ceremonies this summer. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- The French government said Monday that the July 26 Olympics opening ceremonies will have alternative plans if needed amid growing safety concerns.

In an interview on Monday, President Emmanuel Macron stated his confidence that the ceremonies will not only proceed as planned but be successful. He added that a Plan B and Plan C are on the table should anything go awry.

Advertisement

"This opening ceremony ... is a world first. We can do it and we are going to do it," Macron said Monday morning to French news media sites RMC Radio and BFM-TV.

Other alternatives include holding the opening ceremony in Trocadero Square, which faces the Eiffel Tower and where the Seine River route will culminate.

Related

And the other would be to go just north of Paris to the Stade de France, where track and field events will play out.

"We are preparing them in parallel," said Macron about the possible back-up plans, adding that "we will analyze this in real time."

In early March, the French government laid out plans to scale back the Paris Summer Olympics opening ceremonies amid growing security concerns

Advertisement

The nautical Olympics opening parade through Paris will include 160 boats -- one for each country participating -- which will carry 206 delegations and 10,500 athletes.

It will be the first time an Olympics opening ceremony will take place in a public space, instead of inside an enclosed stadium.

The original 600,000 spectators expected along the 3.7-mile stretch from east of Paris to the Trocadéro will be capped at 325,000 on July 26 the day of opening ceremonies and will run until Aug. 11.

Slashing the crowd size came at Macron's request, according to a top official with French intelligence services who said there are concerns about security and "the main threat is Islamist terrorism."

During the same interview Monday, Macron added the he would do "everything possible" to secure safety amid concerns in Ukraine and Gaza. He said he also spoke with China's President Xi Jinping

"We want to work towards an Olympic truce and I think it is an occasion for me to engage with a lot of our partners," Macron said.

He told reporters earlier in the month that he believed Russia would try to target the Olympic games in some way. There are 46 countries aiding 18,000 French military personnel in the significant security effort.

Advertisement

From Aug. 28 to Sept. 8 will be the Paralympic Games.

Latest Headlines

OpenAI opens first Asian office in Tokyo
World News // 3 hours ago
OpenAI opens first Asian office in Tokyo
April 15 (UPI) -- OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, said on Sunday it has opened its first office in Tokyo in a major step of the company's attempt to spread into Asia and beyond.
Bishop, three others injured in stabbing at Sydney church service, suspect arrested
World News // 4 hours ago
Bishop, three others injured in stabbing at Sydney church service, suspect arrested
April 15 (UPI) -- Four men attending a funeral at a suburban Sydney church were stabbed Monday in the second mass-knifing in the city in three days, authorities said.
Australia is in mourning, says PM following fatal mass stabbing in Sydney
World News // 8 hours ago
Australia is in mourning, says PM following fatal mass stabbing in Sydney
April 15 (UPI) -- Flags were flying at half-mast throughout Australia on Monday as it mourns Saturday's fatal mass stabbing at a Sydney shopping mall that left seven people, including the armed assailant, dead.
Middle East facing danger of 'full-scale conflict,' U.N. head warns following Iran attack on Israel
World News // 9 hours ago
Middle East facing danger of 'full-scale conflict,' U.N. head warns following Iran attack on Israel
April 15 (UPI) -- The Middle East is facing the real danger of a "devastating full-scale conflict," United Nations head Antonio Guterres warned Sunday night as he called for restraint following Iran's attack on Israel.
Gaza refugees traveling home 'turned back'
World News // 19 hours ago
Gaza refugees traveling home 'turned back'
April 14 (UPI) -- Thousands of Palestinians, including men, women, children, and elderly people, reportedly came under fire Sunday while returning to their homes in northern Gaza, many of them displaced since Hamas attacked Israel.
Mass stabbing at Sydney shopping mall leaves 7 dead, including attacker
World News // 2 days ago
Mass stabbing at Sydney shopping mall leaves 7 dead, including attacker
April 13 (UPI) -- Six people were stabbed to death and a man wielding a knife shot dead by police Saturday at a shopping mall in Sydney, authorities said.
Iran launches drone strike at Israel after attack on Damascus embassy
World News // 1 day ago
Iran launches drone strike at Israel after attack on Damascus embassy
April 13 (UPI) -- Iran on Saturday launched more than 300 drones at Israel, according to Israeli defense officials.
Biden returns to White House after Iranian forces seize container ship
World News // 2 days ago
Biden returns to White House after Iranian forces seize container ship
April 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden cut short his weekend vacation and returned to the White House Saturday after the Iranian seizure of an Israel-related container ship made the threat of retaliation more tangible.
Ukrainian commander warns Russian attacks on eastern front escalating
World News // 1 day ago
Ukrainian commander warns Russian attacks on eastern front escalating
April 13 (UPI) -- Russia's offensive on the eastern front has escalated "significantly" in recent days, Ukraine's armed forces commander-in-chief said Saturday.
11 Pakistanis shot and killed as terror attacks surge in Balochistan region
World News // 1 day ago
11 Pakistanis shot and killed as terror attacks surge in Balochistan region
April 13 (UPI) -- Armed militants have shot and killed at least 11 people in two separate incidents in Pakistan's Balochistan region, authorities said Saturday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bodies found in rural Okla. county by investigators searching for 2 missing mothers
Bodies found in rural Okla. county by investigators searching for 2 missing mothers
New spacecraft 'jumps around' on asteroids
New spacecraft 'jumps around' on asteroids
Gaza refugees traveling home 'turned back'
Gaza refugees traveling home 'turned back'
Bishop, three others injured in stabbing at Sydney church service, suspect arrested
Bishop, three others injured in stabbing at Sydney church service, suspect arrested
Trump hush-money trial: Judge declines to recuse himself, bars 'Access Hollywood' tape
Trump hush-money trial: Judge declines to recuse himself, bars 'Access Hollywood' tape
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement