2024 Summer Games: French companies offer hospitality lessons via video game

VR host Marianne will guide French citizens through hospitality training. Photo Courtesy of AFT (PRNewsfoto/ Alliance France Tourisme

March 5 (UPI) -- Several major tourism companies in France are launching free training sessions on how to be a good host via an interactive game, in preparation for the Summer Olympics in Paris. Alliance France Tourisme -- which is a group of major tourism companies -- announced Tuesday the initiative to spread the hospitality culture would be offered to all company employees and volunteers in France. This includes "hospitality professionals, retailers, restaurateurs, mobility stakeholders and security forces." Advertisement

The Summer Olympic Games will run from July 24, 2024 through Aug. 11. The people of France have been readying for millions of visitors to the nation during that time.

In a statement, Alliance France Tourisme said it would offer the free training in the form of an immersive video game on two themes, "French hospitality" and "the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris."

Over the program's 30 minutes, the user reviews the basics of French hospitality including "availability, manners, openness to others and further skills," which are animated by characters in a video presentation.

According to numbers gathered in February by Alliance France Tourisme, Paris has a reservation rate close to 70% for the fortnight of the Olympic Games. Visitors started booking rooms and flights for the 2024 Summer Games late last year.

Advertisement

‍