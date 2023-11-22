Organizers release an additional 400,000 tickets for 2024 Paris Olympics

Members of various French sports federations gather in front of the Olympic rings on the Trocadero square opposite the Eiffel Tower to celebrate Paris officially being awarded the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris on September 13, 2017. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Organizers have made an additional 400,000 tickets available for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, officials have announced, and they are encouraging spectators to buy them as holiday gifts. "[With the ticket sale taking place] just a few weeks before Christmas, this is a unique opportunity to place tickets under your Christmas tree," said Michaël Aloïsio, the deputy general director of Paris 2024. Advertisement

The tickets are scheduled to go on sale November 30 at 10 a.m. Central European TIme or 4 a.m. EST.

"Olympic tickets are very rare so it's important to be ready on 30 November at 10 am CET. The tickets will sell out very quickly," added Aloïsio.

The tickets will be available for all the Olympic sports and the Opening and Closing Ceremonies which will take place on the banks of the River Seine. Prices start at about $100 U.S. each. As part of the release, more tickets are now available for events that had been sold out.

In the first round of tickets sales, buyers had to enter a lottery and hoe their name was draw. This time, there is no draw. Everyone has the same chance to buy their limit of 30 tickets, which could accelerate the pace of sales. The tickets will sell out very quickly," added Aloïsio.

Advertisement

There will be 6,000 additional tickets available for swimming events at the Paris La Défense Arena, 30,000 new tickets will go on sale for Olympic football matches

Tickets for football at Paris 2024: 30,000 new tickets to watch Olympic football, another 30,000 for various "athletic events," including the men's and women's decathlon, the women's triple jump, and mixed relays, among other things.

Organizers are also making 37,000 additional tickets available for basketball games.

"See the new US Dream team and more in Lille, starting at ($100)," Aloïsio said in the release.

There will also be tickets for judo, tennis and so-called urban sports, which include breaking, skateboarding, and 3 on 3 basketball.

Organizers said tennis tickets, where spectators will see "Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz or Iga Świątek*, start as low as the equivalent of about $50 U.S.

Ticket prices for the Opening and Closing Ceremonies range between just over $45 U.S. to a little over $600.

"It's one of your last chances to purchase tickets," Aloïsio said.